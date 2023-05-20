Horsham resident Dylan Jones has released his debut pop/hip-hop album 'History Repeats'.
Dylan who performs under the stage name Imillest said he was inspired by The Kid Laroi and Post Malone.
"It's just pretty much about my life," he said.
"I sat down and started writing how I feel.
"A lot of people suffer from depression, and a lot of men commit suicide because of depression.
"I've seen a lot of my friends and family go through it, and I was kind of going through it as well."
A deeply personal album, it took Dylan 10 months to produce it.
"Nine, 10 months ago, I decided to sit down and focus on making an album," he said.
"In those 10 months, I announced my fans, friends and family I would release on May 17.
"It took time. Before that, I was recording it through my phone and a cheap Kmart microphone.
"I started recording, making my beats and music, and started writing."
Dylan was working on the album on his own before he started to look for a producer.
"I was looking everywhere for a producer or a team because I couldn't do it on my own," he said.
"I could only supply the gear.
"I've been working with two producers from overseas. It's a lot of work and time involved on each song."
Dylan's time, effort and dedication have paid off, with the Horsham resident in talks with Australian rapper 360.
"He reached out to me," he said.
"He wants to do something once he's done touring."
With his new album out now, Dylan said he would start performing live soon. In the meantime, you can listen to Dylan's new album 'History Repeats' on all social platforms under his stage name Imillest.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
