Booklovers converged at the Horsham College Chaplaincy Book Fair Friday, May 19, to stock up on their favorite titles and authors.
Sales were booming as people armed with their winter reading queued up to pay.
Rows of tables laden with books of almost every category attracted a large crowd of readers to the Friday afternoon sale, and at just one dollar a book, people were buying in bulk.
"I'm shopping for my children and for myself," Narelle said.
Community members donated the books to the school which covered almost every category, including self-help, cooking, fiction, romance, research, and autobiography.
"I love a good book sale," Cathryn said as she collected some of her favorite titles.
Funds raised will support the school chaplain's work at Horsham College.
Organisers said they were very pleased with the number of books that had been donated by the public.
And the number of people who were coming through the doors to buy was very pleasing.
The book sale will continue on Saturday and will be open from 9 am to 12 noon.
