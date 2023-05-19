Todd Stevenson returns to the field for Natimuk United in round six of the Horsham District Football Netball League on Saturday, May 20.
The former Essendon football league player had been named among the side's best players in each of the his four appearances for the club this year.
Six players make their way onto the Taylors Lake team sheets for round six.
Coach, Kyle Pinto returns to the park having only played in the Lakers second round match against Edenhope-Apsley.
Former VAFA player, Cam Hetherington also returns in the red and white.
He hasn't been on the field since kicking three goals in the Lakers season opener.
Jeparit-Rainbow will be without Javadd Anderson a week after the former Northern Territory Football League player kicked six goals for the Storm.
While, Bradley Stokes, who has been named a best-player in each of his appearances for the Storm this season, returns to Jeparit-Rainbow's team sheet.
He missed the last two rounds after pulling up sore in his side's round three clash against the Harrow-Balmoral Southern Roos.
Harrow-Balmoral have left senior players Michael and captain Anthony Close off its team list for round six.
Edenhope-Apsley coach, Timothy McIntyre returns to the team list for the Saints, having missed the club's previous two games.
Kalkee will be without Isaiah Adams, who suffered an injury during the Kee's round five clash with Laharum.
Both Kaniva-Leeor United's deputy vice captains, Liam Vivian and Charlie Maddern have been left off the Cougars round six list.
Brock Orval is missing from the Noradjuha-Quantong list as well, he's a three-time best-player with 13 goals for the Bombers through the opening five rounds.
Pimpinio coach, Clint Burdett is again missing from the Tigers early team list.
He was a late inclusion in his side's round five clash with Noradjuha-Quantong after being left off the team list with a hamstring injury.
Connor Weidemann won't be in Rupanyup for the side's HDFNL grand final rematch in round six as he has been named in the GWV Rebels squad.
Ins: Tim McIntyre, Lleyton Robertson, Nathan Withetow
Outs: Angus Cadlow, Shayne Williams, Ben Kilby
Line-up: Lewis Thompson, Ben McIntyre, Jesse Iese, David McLeish, Adam Hood, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rokebrand, Tim McIntyre, Corey Williams, Allan McIntyre, Harrison Evans, Lleyton Robertson, Jordan Baxter, Jack Butler, Emayah Young, Declan Robinson, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Nathan Witherow, Corey Barrett, Jak Ryan.
Ins: Scott Heath, Nick Butler, Wade Latty
Outs: Michael Close, Anthony Close, Thomas Walker
Line-up: Matt Jones, Nick Pekin, William Plush, Simon Close, Scott Heath, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Noah Hildebrand. Josh Dawson, Ethan Appleton, Will Burbury, Jai Thompson, Brait Headon, Stuart Macfarlane, James Staude, Lachlan Stevenson, Bronte Shrive, Mitchell Grant, Nick Butler, Rhys Daffey, Wade Latty.
Ins: Bradley Stokes, Matthew Thomas, Justin Cozens, Matthew Synoradzki
Outs: Javadd Anderson, Benjamin Smith, Dean Perkins, Phoenix Oakley
Line-up: Bradley Stokes, Nicholas Yarran, Matthew Thomas, Simon Clugston, Jakob Cocks, Daniel Batson, Bailey Clark, Xavier Oakley, Thomas Clarke, Peter Weir, Thomas Schumann, Lewis Cocks, Ashley Clugston, Murphy Leach, Justin Cozens, William Hutchison, Scott Driscoll, William Batson, Jordan Leach, Zachary Pietzsch.
Ins: Jake Mills, Daniel Launer, Brodi Dolan
Outs: Isaiah Adams, Aiden Richardson, Alexander Smith
Line-up: Louis Papst, Doug Grining, Simon Hobbs, Karl Campbell, Luke Byrne, Andrew Devereaux, Brodie Pitt, Jacob Harris, Patrick Mills, Jasper Gunn, Jake Mills, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Connor Gould, Daniel Launer, Jayden Kuhne, Deacan Campbell, Brodi Dolan, Matt Nield, Ryan Holborn, Justin Williams
Ins: Lochlyn Hahne, Lachie Jones, Alex Brown
Outs: Liam Vivian, Joel Wagg, Charlie Maddern
Line-up: Lochlyn Hahne, Dylan Munn, Jeremy Nunan, Lucas Cole, Dylan Natt, Billy Shanks, Billy King, Lachie Jones, Liam Feder, Hamish Bennett, Jonty Brown, Beau Nunan, Alex Brown, Jock Maddern, Charles Hickman, Oliver Hickman, Mason Hein, Matthew Hicks, Jake O'Connor, Luke Shalders, Patrick Munn.
Not yet announced
Ins: Todd Stevenson, Jesse Wilkinson, Alex Baker
Outs: Lachlan Harris, Daniel Werner, Henry Hocking
Line-up: Jonathan Lovel, Todd Stevenson, Kaiden Sudholz, Nathan Koenig, Matthew Lee, Adam Coutts, Jordan Smith, Liam Klowss, Kyah Wilkinson, Josh Pekin, Zachary Smith, Xavier O'Brien, Jesse Wilkinson, Alex Baker, Mitch Riddell, Coby Mines, Lachlan Hutchinson, Ned Glascott, Kyal Murray, Ben Garwood, Taj Payne
Ins: James Hallett, Thomas East, Tory Chapple, Justin Ellis
Outs: Cam Bruce, Brock Orval, Kade Bergen, James Gregg
Line-up: Heath Schulz, Declan Bushby, James Hallett, Riley Dunlop, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Wade Francis, Colby Wilde, Damian Cameron, Thomas East, Jayden Besford, Tory Chapple, Nigel Kelly, Ash Lawson, Brandon Ellis, Ryan Fischer, Alex Ross, Justin Ellis, Thomas Netherway, Levi Mock.
Ins: Nick Groves, Jack Baird
Outs: Clint Burdett, Matthew Jorgensen-Price
Line-up: Corey Mann, Corey Quick, Liam Jakobi, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Dylan Avery, Reece McNally, Jason Westley, Jye Brown, Brock Hamerston, Jack Baird, Darcy Conlan, Noah Jacobsen, Thomas Naylor, Charlie Gardner, Dylan Thomas, Fredrick Frew, Brayden Webb, Braydon Witney
Ins: Jacob Christie, Jakob Davis
Outs: Connor Weidemann, Tom Arthur, Angus Burns
Line-up: Mitch Musgrove, Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Kieren Sait, Bill Hansen, Braydon Ison, Ryan Timmins, Jacob Christie, Joshua Bolitho, Mitchell Gleeson, Angus Adams, Charlie Taylor, Jordan Weidemann, Ty Maher, Lachlan Weidemann, Joseph Tormey, Christopher Schaper, Jakob Davis, Scott Niewand, Alby Kingston
Ins: Seth Blake
Outs: Shaun Grigg
Line-up: Kobe Lowe, Thomas Cairns, Benjamin Leong, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Joseph Martin, Jack Cann, Noah Stirling, Brett Hargreaves, Andrew Baker, Zak Varley, Joel Matthews, Mack Padley, Cameron Wickham, Scott Carey, Matthew Healy, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Zac Armer, Paul Enriquez, Seth Blake
Ins: Kyle Pinto, Lewis Gebert, Cam Hetherington, Jonathon Dixon, Hunter Campey, Thomas Clugston
Outs: Mitchell Crough, James Stevens, Tristan Rayes, Georgi Aristides, Samuel Kamstra
Line-up: Riley Hall, Kyle Pinto, Ryan Gebert, Marc Davey, Lewis Gebert, Campbell Hetherington, Trae Martin, Billy Finnigan, Koby Westerland, Troy Brimble, Jonathon Dixon, Angus Atchison, Hunter Campey, Jordan Jarred, Connor Healy, Thomas Clugston, Arjai Johnston, Justin Beugelaar, Beau Monaghan, Tristan March, James Dixon, Mathew Millward,
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
