Future mining, recycling facilities among Dooen issues

Dooen residents have reported the impact of potential future mining and rural road maintenance as key issues for the area at a Community Conversation Meeting held this week.
Before the Covid pandemic, Horsham Rural City Council regularly hosted meetings in the municipality's rural districts as part of its community engagement strategy, so that it could hear from people outside of the urban areas.
Monday night's meeting at the Dooen Public Hall marked the first rural Community Conversation since the pandemic.
Five councillors along with senior HRCC staff attended the meeting, where a proposed mineral sands mine north of Dooen was one of the talking points.
Up for the discussion was the mine's impact on nearby roads, the housing market and socio economic changes.
Infrastructure Director John Martin explained that while the Victorian Government was exclusively responsible for approving the mine, HRCC last year signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with proponent WIM Resource to ensure there were benefits for the community.
"The MoU maps out ways and opportunities to engage with the mining industry and help secure better outcomes for the Dooen area and the municipality," Mr Martin said.
"Essentially the council wants to go into bat for the community so that, if the mine goes ahead, the community will fully realise the benefits," he said.
HRCC will make a formal submission about the mine to the Victorian Government before the deadline on Friday May 26.
Another key topic was the new Better Sorted Waste service.
One resident asked whether a glass drop-off point could be constructed at Dooen. In rural areas there are kerbside services for landfill and comingled recycling, but no collections specifically for glass.
There is a glass drop-off point nearby at Jung, but Mr Martin confirmed the council would investigate whether another disposal site could be added at Dooen.
"We want to make it as convenient as possible for people to recycle their glass and ensure it doesn't end up in our commingled recycling (yellow bin) collection," he said.
"The Victorian Government will later this year introduce a container deposit scheme which will provide another option for people to recycle their glass."
Mayor Robyn Gulline said about 15 residents were at the meeting, and many other topics were raised.
"Discussions were held about flood amendments to the planning scheme. We also heard feedback about improving rural roads in the area as well some ideas around developing some tourism in Dooen," she said.
"The council is now working to respond to each one of those issues, so we'd encourage people to remain engaged with Council so that they can be resolved properly."
Cr Gulline reminded residents they could easily lodge service requests through Council's website.
"The website is mobile friendly and allows people to report problems in the area from road maintenance to graffiti, noise, parking or food and safety," she said.
"People can make their request in their own time and not be restrained to the council's office hours.
"It is a handy tool to use that allows the people to be actively involved in improving our community."
