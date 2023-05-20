The Wimmera Mail-Times
Future mining, recycling facilities among Dooen issues

May 20 2023 - 4:00pm
Future mining, recycling facilities among Dooen issues
Future mining, recycling facilities among Dooen issues

Dooen residents have reported the impact of potential future mining and rural road maintenance as key issues for the area at a Community Conversation Meeting held this week.

