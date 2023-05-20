R.T. White Raceway will be splashed in pink on Sunday evening for the Ararat Club's third annual race meeting in support of the Jane McGrath Foundation.
The nine-event program runs from 5.07pm through to 9.17pm with naming rights for all races sponsored by local businesses for the harness industry's initiative to raise awareness and much-needed funds in the fight against breast cancer.
The Ararat Club raised around $17,000 at the 2022 Pacing in Pink meeting and organisers are hoping for a great turnout on Sunday to match or better that mighty effort.
Club volunteer Sharon Ralph, who leads a band of willing helpers, kindly out
"It's free admission for everyone, so get down there around five to see the newly painted pink winning post and enjoy a great family night out," said Club volunteer Sharon Ralph
"We have a great night of activities planned to complement the racing and Pony Trots. There's a major raffle, more than a dozen silent auction items, Pick a Heart, Support a Tradie, Cake Stall, Plant Sale, Stable raffle, Competitions and Plenty of Giveaways so please come down and support a great cause."
If you can't make it to Ararat you can follow all the action live and free on your device at TrotsVision. Readers can also access full fields, form guide, punting plans and gear changes at www.harness.org.au.
Currently the McGrath Foundation funds 185 breast care nurses in communities throughout Australia, with the aim of funding 250 nurses by 2025.
Since a humble beginning at Cobram in 2011, the Pacing for Pink initiative gradually grew through a number of Victorian Clubs and in recent years to every harness racing state.
Astute Naracoorte horseman Greg Scholfield landed a winner at Globe Derby on Saturday night with his very smart 4yo entire Jawsoflincoln in a $7000 Pace over 2230 metres.
Driver Gaita Pullicino had an easy assignment at the head of affairs after Jawsoflincoln claimed the lead from gate three and settled into a moderate tempo.
Pullicino gave her charge a little more rein at the 400m mark and the son of Art Major USA dashed home in 27.5 seconds to score, untouched by 12 metres in a rate of 1:59.1.
Owners M Lamond, S Coote, M Von Stanke, J Little, A Sneath, J Cook, T Von Stanke, A Telford & J Lamond have already had plenty of joy with "Jaws" to date - 14 wins, 7 minors and $101,520 from only 33 starts - and hopefully there's plenty more to come.
The Finnis family are regular competitors on our Western Victorian tracks but Mt. Gambier trainer Alyce Finnis ventured further east than usual on Saturday with her 4yo gelding Art Jester.
The handy pacer headed to Melton to contest a 1200m dash after finishing second in a similar contest there back in April and Finnis was rewarded for her long haul with a victory in $20,000 Betavet Pace.
Driver James Herbertson bought Art Jester from back in the field on the home bend to run down the favourite Eyethink (Ryan Backhouse/Aaron Dunn) in an equivalent rate of 1:51.4 for a mile.
The gelding's record now stands at 11 wins, 13 minors and $66,054 from 30 outings for owners, G Garrod, D Guthridge, K Fox, J McRorie, A Penna, M Jones, & T Harrap.
Last Friday is certain to stick in the memory of Stawell horseman Jason Ainsworth with a two track, stable treble at Maryborough and Mildura.
Driver James Herbertson took the reins for Ainsworth at Maryborough and landed 9yo mare From The West an easy winner of the Haras Des Trotteurs Trot for owner Natasha Raven.
Later in the day Ainsworth was in the sulky at Mildura and notched up a double with the Shannon Hoffmann owned pair, 4yo mare Alfnalma and 10yo gelding Kiss Cam.
Alfnalma slotted into the coveted one-one position from gate two until making a three-wide move with 500m to go. Pushed out over the final stages, the mare bought up her second victory at start 17.
Kiss Cam is a veteran of more than 100 starts and Ainsworth has done a great job to get him back to racing after a 15 month absence.
Drawn the pole Kiss Cam tailed the leader for most of the journey then found clean air heading into the final bend.
After a ding-dong duel up the home stretch, the old warhorse got the judge's nod at the post.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.