Kalkee showed up ready to take things to the defending premiers in the side's round six HDFNL grand final rematch at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve on Saturday, May 20, but the Panthers were too strong.
Rupanyup controlled the midfield for the majority of the opening period, trapping the ball around the Kee's 50 metre line.
But, for much of the quarter, the Kalkee defensive players managed to hold the pressure, makeing scoring tough for the hosts.
Rupanyup were the first team on the scoreboard, holding a 14-point lead deep into the quarter before Kalkee could find any response.
The Kees attacking play picked up late in the period and the side was able find some points.
But, the Panthers found space down the left wing late in the period to set up full forward, Braydon Ison, for one final goal before the first break.
At quarter time, Rupanyup led 19-8, but Kalkee coach, Doug Grinning, was still impressed with his teams efforts.
"If you ever wanted to make a statement, that first quarter was the perfect start," Grinning told his teammates in the quarter time huddle.
After the break, Rupanyup were quick to stretch there lead, but the contest through the second period remained tight in the midfield, limiting either teams scoring opportunities.
A couple of behinds and a goal off the boot of Kalkee's Jake Mills allowed the Kees to maintain the difference.
Kalkee held the favourable field position for an extended period of time during the second quarter, pinning the ball inside the Panthers defensive 50.
That pressure was released when the Panthers got clear of the Kalkee players guarding the midfield and found few opponents further back.
A kick headed for Rupanyup's forwards gave the side a two-on-one in range of the goals, but the Kees defender gave the Panthers nothing, spoiling the mark.
After a brief contest in the Kees defensive 50, the visitors got the ball clear, stopping a Rupanyup goal seconds before the halftime siren.
Both teams showed aggressive intent to move the ball up field in the third quarter.
The majority of the contest shifted to the ends.
Both teams were ready to scrap for the loose ball, but splitting the post remained a challenge.
The first six pointer didn't come until the 13th minute of the quarter when Rupanyup kicked a major after several minutes mounting pressure in the Kees defensive end.
The Panthers kept the pressure on, forcing a rushed behind minutes later, before a goal off the boot of the Rupanyup's Bill Hansen pushed the gap out to 26 points.
Rupanyup's Jacob Christie split the posts again in the 23rd minute of the quarter, but Kalkee responded in the 25th minute.
At the final break, Kalkee were 27 points behind, but that didn't stall the effort the kee's were putting into this game.
Kalkee showed its fight until the final siren, earning majors for Patrick Mills and Jayden Kuhne in the final quarter.
The finals score favoured the Panthers, 9.13(67) - 5.7(37).
Swifts vs. Pimpinio
The Swifts senior footballers were repaid for their resiliency and Stawell's North Park as they hosted the Pimpinio Tigers
The Tigers strong start saw them leading by 30-points at halftime, having kept the Baggies to one goal in each quarter.
But the Swifts exploded in the third quarter, kicking seven majors and four minors to create a 36-point swing and lead into the final quarter.
At the final siren, the Swifts led the Tigers 14.9(93) - 10.9(69).
The Swifts' Matthew Healy top scored for the game, with five goals.
Austin Giusa kicked nine of the Swifts 13 under 17s goals, taking his season total to 52 from six games.
Kaniva-Leeor United vs. Jeparit-Rainbow
The Kaniva-Leeor Cougars got off to a strong start against the Jeparit-Rainbow Storm at Kaniva Recreation Reserve on Saturday, May 20, leading 21-17 at quarter time.
A high scoring second quarter saw the Storm take the lead into halftime, 42-52.
Jeparit-Rainbow kept Kaniva-Leeor United scoreless in the third quarter and kicked six in the final.
Jeparit-Rainbow won, 20.8(138) - 9.9(63).
Nicholas Yarran top scored for the game, kicking four goals for Jeparit-Rainbow.
KLU's Benjamin Hawker kicked a nine goal bag in the reserves and Willis Stimson picked up five majors in the under 17s.
Laharum vs. Harrow-Balmoral
The Laharum Demons seniors football team suffered a 211-point loss to the Harrow-Balmoral Southern Roos at Cameron Oval.
The Demons only goal came off the boot of John Doyle in the opening quarter.
The Southern Roos kicked 11 majors and six minors, for 73 points in the second quarter.
At the final siren, Harrow-Balmoral had won, 33.21(219) - 1.2(8).
The Southern Roo's, Simon Close top-scored for the game, with 11 goals.
Jai Thompson, James Staude and Mitchell Grant all kicked four for the visitors.
Harrow-Balmoral also picked up a 162-point win in the reserves, with Quentin Willmott (9), Riley Shrive (6) and Gregory Hamilton (5) each collecting bags.
Noradjuha-Quantong vs. Edenhope-Apsley
Noradjuha-Quantong collected a 13.5(83) - 10.10(70) victory against the Edenhope-Apsley Saints at Quantong Recreation Reserve.
The Saints led the Bombers 35-12 at the first interval, but were kept goalless in the second quarter while the Bombers kicked six majors.
Each team got the best of a quarter in the games second half, but the Saints couldn't close the gap the Bombers had built.
James Hallett and Zachary Kelly top scored for Noradjuha-Quantong while Josh Roman posted seven majors for Edenhope-Apsley.
Taylors Lake vs. Natimuk United
The Natimuk United Rams beat Taylors Lake 13.25(103) - 8.7(55) at Dock Lake Reserve.
Despite a two-point margin at the first break, the Natimuk United looked strong, making 13 scoring shots to the Lakers six.
Keeping the Lakers to one goal in the second period allowed the Rams to build an 18-point lead as teams headed to halftime.
The Lakers were kept to two goals in the third quarter, and one in the fourth, while the Rams kicked seven second half majors.
Alex Baker top-scored with five goals for Natimuk United.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
