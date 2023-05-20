The Wimmera Mail-Times
Tight wins for Dees and Roos, Warriors win off bye | WFNL round six

Lucas Holmes
Updated May 20 2023 - 11:01pm, first published 9:30pm
The Ararat Rats have kicked five last-quarter goals to record a 31-point win over the Southern Mallee Giants.

