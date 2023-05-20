The Ararat Rats have kicked five last-quarter goals to record a 31-point win over the Southern Mallee Giants.
The full-time score at Beulah Memorial Park was 14.11.95-9.10.64.
Despite its fast finish, The Rats' first quarter was arguably more important.
It kicked against the breeze towards the netball court end of the ground, in a five-goal start to the match.
After the Giants' first scoring shot was rushed through for a minor score, the Rats kicked the match's first goal through Tom Mills.
Rupert Sangster then kicked two goals in a matter of minutes.
An inside 50 entry got over the back of the marking contest, where Sangster smartly kept the ball low, away from the Rats' defence.
For his second goal of the quarter, Sangster got back to his feet after a marking contest and finished on the run from centre half-forward.
Zachary Robins then had two shots at goal.
A quick clearance found Robins in front of his opponent, who dove forward and took a mark.
He made no mistake from point-blank range.
Ararat roared to life after the Giants dominated the middle of the first term.
The Rats got on top of the clearances and got some run off its half-back line.
Goals to Tom Williamson, Ethan Summers, Sonny Kettle and Ben Taylor gave Ararat an eight-point advantage.
In its quarter-time huddle, Giants coach Kieran Delahunty was pleased with the start of the first quarter.
"Fantastic start with the intensity," Delahunty said.
"If it [the ball movement] is slow, long down the line is absolutely fine. You don't have to look for the corridor all the time, but when we have it has been good."
The Rats decided to try and isolate Williamson out of the goal square to start the second quarter, and it resulted in two shots at goal.
A left-foot check side clattered into the left goal post.
Taylor kicked his second for the Rats when he converted a set shot from the intersection of the 50-metre arc and the boundary.
The Giants kicked its first goal against the breeze through Robins 10 minutes into the second term.
The remainder of the second quarter had limited scoring opportunities, and Jack Ganley kicked the only other goal from a 50-metre free kick.
Ararat extended its lead to 14 points at the long break.
No love was lost between the two sides early in the third term.
An incident off the ball following a tackle on Williamson sparked a confrontation.
A secondary incident occurred minutes later, and Liam Nelson was sent from the field for 15 minutes.
Sangster then kicked his fourth goal but was off the ground soon after with a left hamstring injury.
The lead changed hands several times late in the third term.
Jacob Bates and Jordan Cox kicked majors for the Rats, and Benjamin Webster kicked one for Southern Mallee.
In Ararat's three-quarter time huddle, senior coach Matt Walder was pleased with most of the third term.
"After the first 10 minutes, we had the quarter on our terms," Walder said about kicking against the breeze.
The three-point lead that Ararat held going into the last term was quickly erased by a long goal from open play.
From then on, the Rats took control.
It pounced on turnovers in the Giants' defensive 50 and kicked three goals to open up an 18-point lead.
Heath Smith closed down another opportunity, making three defensive efforts in less than 30 seconds.
Southern Mallee kicked a consolation goal; the final margin was 31 points.
Sangster kicked four goals for the Giants, Coleman Schache and Jake Garvey were atop the best.
Ben Taylor kicked four goals for Ararat and featured in the best alongside Cody Lindsay.
Corey Taylor kicked six goals for the Rats in the reserves' victory.
Catch up on round five HERE
Minyip Murtoa Burras v Dimboola Roos
Dimboola held on at Minyip Recreation Reserve with a six-point victory over the Burras.
The Roos trailed by seven points at the long break but kicked seven goals to five in the second half. Minyip Murtoa has now lost its third straight match.
Nicholas Caris kicked four majors for the Burras and joined Warwick Stone in the best.
Sam Godden kicked three goals for Dimboola.
Michael Graham, Dylan Landt and Wade Packer all kicked two.
Dylan Landt and Godden featured atop the best.
In the Under 17's, Minyip Murtoa's Seth Talbot kicked eight goals.
Horsham Demons v Warrack Eagles
At City Oval, the Demons rallied from a 16-point quarter-time deficit to defeat the Warrack Eagles 12.16.88-12.9.81, its first win of the 2023 season.
Demons forward Jordan Motton kicked seven goals to take his season total to 19, one behind Dimboola's Michael Graham.
Ryan McKenzie kicked five goals for the Eagles and was featured in the best with Kyle Cheney.
In the reserves, Demons forward Logan Miller kicked five goals.
A five-goal third term at Central Park was the catalyst for the Warriors' 19-point win over Nhill.
The full time score was 11.12.78- 8.11.59.
Mitch Thorp combined with James Sclanders with seven of Stawell's 11 goals, Sclanders joined defender Paul Summers atop the best.
Thomas Driscoll kicked two goals for the Tigers, Lucas Dahlenburg and Frazer Driscoll featured in the best.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.