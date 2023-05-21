The Southern Mallee Giants have claimed its first win of the WFNL season.
In another close encounter, the Giants were victorious 38-34 at Beulah Memorial Park.
In a change to previous rounds, Jodie Hayes started the match at wing attack rather than centre.
The intentions of the Giants were clear early, as long passes were directed to goal shooter Tia Credlin at the post.
For the Rats, its build-up was patient through the mid-court.
Southern Mallee was not deterred by a Genevieve Bush intercept on a lob.
Hayes layered a pass to Credlin in the following passage of play.
The quarter-time score was 12-11.
In its huddle, the Rats' defenders attempted to combat Steph Thomson taking the front position high in the circle.
At the attacking end of the court, Julia Harricks and Annie Shea were complimented for their work.
Southern Mallee lifted its pressure around the court in the second quarter, particularly in the attacking third.
Ararat switched to a quicker pace of play in transition.
It maintained its patient approach around the circle, with Jess Taylor often the last pass.
A trend that would continue for the remainder of the match was the rebounding of Giants defenders Olivia Revell and Codie Robins.
Southern Mallee maintained a one-goal lead at the main break, 19-18.
"Hassle, hassle, hassle," were the words of Giants co-coach Jodie Hayes at half time.
Hayes also wanted the mid-courters to push Ararat's entries into the shooting circle wider.
In Ararat's huddle, "Let's lift" was the call from assistant coach Jess Taylor.
Taylor also changed positions; she moved from wing attack to centre, with Jesse Bligh moving the other way.
The fast-paced nature of the match continued. The Giants' defence continued to impress and limited the Rats to six third-quarter goals.
Southern Mallee led by six goals at the last change.
"It's our game. We have to be composed," Hayes said.
"Play clean and take your time."
The Rats started quickly, erased the six-goal deficit, and returned to level terms.
But unlike in round three against the Burras, Southern Mallee pulled away late due to its defensive pressure and claimed the four-goal win.
Credlin shot 20 goals for the Giants, as Revell and Robins were in the best.
Laney McLoughlan and Annie Shea both finished with 17 goals for the Rats.
Defensive duo Bush and Georgie Peel finished in Ararat's best.
Stawell Warriors v Nhill Tigers
At Central Park, the Warriors claimed a tight 35-32 win over Nhill.
Stawell led by eight goals at half time, but the Tigers reduced the margin to two goals at three-quarter time.
The Warriors extended its lead to three on the full-time siren.
Dakota Cosson shot 24 goals for Stawell and joined Lisa Fleming in the best.
Emma Beer scored 15 goals for the Tigers.
Co-coach Emma Hawker and Jenna Schneider featured in the best.
Minyip Murtoa Burras v Dimboola Roos
At Minyip Recreation Reserve, Dimboola defeated the Burras 75-42.
Maddison Morgan scored 26 goals for Minyip Murtoa.
Lucy Brand and Jessie Newell were in the Burras' best.
Olivia Jorgensen scored 40 goals, and Ashlee Morrish scored the remaining 35.
Young defender Indy Ward joined Jorgensen in the best.
Horsham Demons v Warrack Eagles
The Demons scored 16 goals in the first and last quarters in its win over the Eagles at City Oval.
The full-time score was 56-22.
Georgia Batson and Imogen Worthy scored 29 and 27 goals, respectively.
Batson featured alongside Horsham captain Georgie Carberry in the best.
Briodi McKenzie scored 12 goals for the Eagles.
Jordan Heller and Ava Koschitzke were named in the best.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
