The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Edenhope-Apsley unbeaten after round six HDFNL clash with Noradjuha-Quantong

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated May 21 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers kept pace with the Edenhope-Apsley through the first quarter but the Saints ran away with the game in the later periods when the teams met at Quantong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, May 20, for round six of the HDFNL.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.