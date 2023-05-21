The Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers kept pace with the Edenhope-Apsley through the first quarter but the Saints ran away with the game in the later periods when the teams met at Quantong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, May 20, for round six of the HDFNL.
Both teams showed great familiarity on court and were able to move the ball up the court with good speed and accuracy.
The Bombers led into the first quarter break by one goal.
The Saints defence stepped up in the second, Emily Burgess and Shannon Freeman Making it difficult for the Bombers attackers to move the ball under the ring.
The Saints defensive pair of Emily Burgess and Shannan Freeman created several turnovers and allowed the Saints to stretch away heading into halftime.
The Saints led by seven goals at the start of the third quarter, and while the Bombers kept it competitive, Edenhope-Apsley stretched away.
The Bombers suffered from injuries in the game's second half that saw the side subbing off two key players.
Noradjuha-Quantong were kept to three goals in the final period, while Edenhope-Apsley pushed its total to 48.
The Saints led at the final whistle by 23 goals, taking the side's unbeaten streak to six games.
Edenhope-Apsley goaling combination, Carlee Feder and Lavinia Fox were named best player.
The Bombers' vice captains, Stephani Cooper and Brook Pay earned the same for Noradjuha-Quantong.
Laharum vs. Harrow-Balmoral
League powerhouse Laharum beat the struggling Harrow-Balmoral Southern Roos at Cameron Oval 92-29.
The Demons Caitlin Story scored 50 goals for her team, while goaling partner, Maddison Iredell, scored 40.
The Demons were unrelenting, even when entering the fourth quarter with a 40-point lead.
Laharum went on to add another 29 before the final siren, while keeping Harrow-Balmoral to six.
Maddison Iredell and Rebecca McIntyre were named best on court for the Demons.
Rupanyup vs. Kalkee
Kalkee were steady but consistent in building a lead against Rupanyup at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve.
The 2022 minor premiers won each quarter of netball by small margins to eventually win by 13 goal.
With this win, Kalkee has maintain a high placing on the HDFNL ladder, equal on points with Laharum.
After a strong opening three rounds to the 2023 season, Rupanyup have now lost three games on consecutive weekends.
All three Panthers losses have come against sides currently sitting in the league's top 5, but Rupanyup will be hoping to rediscover the momentum they carried earlier in the year.
Jedah Huf has been a consistantly high performing player for the Kees and she was once again named among her side's best players, alongside Amelia McRae.
Tayla Morgan and Adelle Weidemann earned the same honour for the Panthers.
Taylors Lake vs. Natimuk Uninted
The Lakers have claimed win number two in the side's first campaign upon returning to the HDFNL's A grade competition.
Taylors Lake beat Natimuk United at Dock Lake Reserve.
The game was tightly contest from start to finish, the first quarter and fourth quarter ended with the greatest difference in score, two goals.
The final period started with teams all tied up, but the Lakers stretched ahead when it mattered.
The final score favoured Taylors Lake 49-47.
Tayle Eltze, Lilly Weir (Taylors Lake), Olivia Sudholz and Emily Hateley (Natimuk United) were named best on court.
Swifts vs. Pimpinio
The Pimpinio Tigers won all four quarters of the club's A grade game against the Swifts at Stawell's North Park.
At each swap over, the Tigers had score double the Swifts.
The Tigers opening quarter was the side's strongest, scoring 20 goals to the Swifts eight.
The final score favoured Pimpinio, 68-30.
Pimpinio goaling combination, Tahlia Thompson, who scored 40 goals, and Lana Ellis were both named best player for the Tigers.
Molly Orr and Jade Ralph were best on court for the Swifts.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
