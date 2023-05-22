Members of the Wimmera Hospice Care Auxiliary raised $4500 towards providing vital equipment for palliative care patients, by selling bunches of locally grown chrysanthemums for Mother's Day
A spokesperson for the organization said, " We are delighted with the result, and we hope all those who received a bunch enjoyed them.
This outcome adds to the Auxiliary's commitment to supplying essential medical equipment for those palliating at home.
It's such a privilege to be able to do this and we are delighted that all funds raised remain in our area. That is really important to the Auxiliary
We send a huge thank you to one and all who graciously supported Hospice.
Many hours have been spent preparing for this fundraiser resulting in an amazing total."It is the second time the members have run the fundraiser and sold the bunches from a private residence on Dimboola Road and the Horsham Plaza.
Local gardeners plant and care for the chrysanthemums in their private gardens throughout the year ready for the fundraiser.
"A great deal of effort has gone into the growing and picking chrysanthemums in many venues and all gardeners who supported us have done an outstanding job. A special thank you to those gardeners who grew and donated chrysanthemums for Hospice to use. Your generosity has been overwhelming.
Members of the Auxiliary, husbands, members of the public, friends, news publications and Alison Roberts from Horsham Plaza, have once again given outstanding support, resulting in such a fantastic outcome.
"We appreciate enormously, the effort each and every one of those who helped us has given," a Member of the Auxiliary said.
