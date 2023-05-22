The Wimmera Mail-Times
Wimmera Hospice Care Auxiliary raised $4500 for vital equipment for hospice care

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated May 22 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 12:00pm
Nola, Jan, Jenny, Rae are members of the Wimmera Hospice Auxiliary seen here bunching crysanthemums for the Mother's Day fundraiser. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Members of the Wimmera Hospice Care Auxiliary raised $4500 towards providing vital equipment for palliative care patients, by selling bunches of locally grown chrysanthemums for Mother's Day

