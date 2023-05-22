The Kaniva & District Progress Association has asked for help following the potential criminal damage to its painted sheep collection is missing and appears to have been removed with force.
"One of Kaniva's beloved sheep was forcibly removed between Friday 12 noon and Saturday 12.30 pm, May 20, 2023," Kaniva Progress Association Secretary Helen Hobbs said.
"The sheep was situated near the bird aviary at the Kaniva Wetlands and Fauna Park and is a part of the Sheep Art Trail that connects the park and the Silo Art to the main street.
"The distinctive sheep features a sunset, simple bush camping, campfire and starry nights reminiscent of the Big Desert."
Ironically the sheep which was painted for the Telopea Downs Landcare group, was a replacement after the original one was stolen in Feb 2020.
After an unsuccessful appeal to locate it, the Kaniva & District Progress Association gave up all hope of finding it.
"Local artist Michelle Gibson then kindly offered to repaint another version for the group which was then re-installed as part of the trail and paid for out of general funds," Mrs Hobbs said.
"The original sheep was located by Naracoorte Police nearly two years later in December 2021 and returned to the mob near the Billyho Sheep.
"All of the sheep are painted by local volunteers and the project has been funded by the local community over the last twelve years.
"The Kaniva Sheep are well-loved by young children, locals, and visitors."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Victoria Police, or contact Mrs Hobbs on 0429 888 250 or email kanivaprogress@gmail.com.
