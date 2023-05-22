AI is a here to stay, whether we like it or not

While many of us were rugged up, watching weekend sports and thinking about an overseas holiday to warmer designations, the Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations called for robust international technical standards for trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI).
Free AI services, such as the large language model ChatGPT, are high on the agenda of international leaders because the risks could far outweigh the rewards.
The tool's ability to generate high-quality human-like text has impressed experts and the general public alike, spurring a broad range of uses for the technology: brainstorming new ideas, writing essays and creating stories.
There are honest intentions behind AI, but just like social media, there's potential for nefarious outcomes.
Both are powered by algorithms - written by humans - are inevitably biased, regardless of ambition.
Leaders are fighting hard to ensure we don't repeat history.
For those familiar with the Terminator franchise, there's a concern that art could imitate life.
While a war between Skynet and humanity is improbable, we don't want artificial intelligence in the wrong hands.
AI is helping scammers create more convincing schemes.
Misinformation campaigns influence otherwise democratic elections, while deepfake videos of David Koch fool everyday Australians.
Meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, the G7 leaders said in a statement, "the governance of the digital economy should continue to be updated in line with our shared democratic values".
This month, the European Union inched closer to passing legislation to regulate AI technology - potentially the world's first comprehensive AI law.
Ironically a similar law in the US was written with the help of ChatGPT.
