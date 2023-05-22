The Wimmera Mail-Times

AI is a here to stay, whether we like it or not

By Ben Fraser
May 22 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Are you worried AI could be more harmful than beneficial? Picture by AP PHOTO
Are you worried AI could be more harmful than beneficial? Picture by AP PHOTO

While many of us were rugged up, watching weekend sports and thinking about an overseas holiday to warmer designations, the Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations called for robust international technical standards for trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.