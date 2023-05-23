For 30 years, the Cancer Council has hosted the iconic Biggest Morning Tea across Australia to raise funds for research and support services.
On Thursday, May 25, community members around the Wimmera are invited to take out their tea sets and make a difference to those affected by cancer.
Most people will be impacted by cancer at some point in their lives, with one in two Australians diagnosed with cancer before the age of 85.
Kathy Holland was looking forward to moving with her family into their new home in Edenhope when she received a callback from the Cancer Council about her breast exam.
The following biopsy showed a breast lump, and she was then scheduled for surgery in Ballarat on July 22, 2022.
The removal of her left breast showed an additional lump that had not shown in the scan, and it also showed cancer in her lymph nodes which were removed during her breast surgery.
Ms Holland, 60, began chemotherapy on September 27, 2022.
She received chemo twice a week for three weeks and then three times a week for 12 weeks, finishing in March 2023.
She completed the last of her 15 rounds of radiation in May 2023.
"So far, the mastectomy and following treatment seem to have worked, and the doctors are pleased with my results, but they'll keep an eye on me," she said.
"I'll begin vitamin D and hormone treatment in the next few weeks to strengthen my bones."
Ms Holland said she was initially surprised when she received the callback after her breast screening.
"I had the biopsy and everything happened very quickly after that," she said.
"Between the time I had the breastscreen and the surgery, other lumps began showing. I had two to begin with, and then that turned into four.
"The doctors and medical staff at Ballarat and Horsham have been excellent, I couldn't have asked for better treatment.
"As well as having good doctors, I had great family support," Ms Holland said of her partner Greg, and children Mary-Jane and Peter.
Peter shaved Greg's hair in a show of solidarity after Ms Holland lost her hair during chemotherapy.
"Mary-Jane cut mine for me when it started falling out; it was better than losing it bit by bit," she said.
Ms Holland will have six monthly mammograms, scans and blood tests if and when needed.
"I'd rather it be me than the kids and Greg to have this. I treat it like any illness and deal with it with a positive attitude. I have the best support I could ask for," she said.
In addition to ten months of cancer treatment, and moving into and renovating their home, Ms Holland's mother passed away, and she travelled to New South Wales to see her and then present her mother's eulogy.
While Ms Holland's battle with cancer is not rare, her personal journey is unique, much like a cup of tea.
Likewise, the Cancer Council suggests Biggest Morning Tea organisers to tailor the event to make it a personal one.
"When you do, just know that every cuppa is making a life-changing difference to those affected by cancer," a spokesperson from the Cancer Council said.
"You can host at home with friends and family, at the local park with your community, or at the office with your colleagues. It is entirely up to you."
While the official date to hold an event is Thursday, May 25 2023, you can register to host a Biggest Morning Tea anytime that suits you throughout May or June.
More than half a million hosts have registered their Biggest Morning Tea with the Cancer Council during the past 30 years, with many more taking place without official registration.
So far $2,384,715 has been raised in 2023 and 21,016 hosts have registered to hold a Biggest Morning Tea.
Register with the Cancer Council to receive your free kit which gives you access to great tips, tools and ideas to help make raising funds and organising your morning tea, a piece of cake.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.