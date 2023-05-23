The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Kathy shares her journey ahead of Biggest Morning Tea 30th anniversary

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
May 23 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathy Holland with her husband Greg McGlashon. Picture by Mary Jane McGlashon
Kathy Holland with her husband Greg McGlashon. Picture by Mary Jane McGlashon

For 30 years, the Cancer Council has hosted the iconic Biggest Morning Tea across Australia to raise funds for research and support services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.