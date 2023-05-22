Ian Bibby (Warracknabeal) and his new star chaser Orson Fury made the successful journey to Warrnambool on Monday, May 8, to contest the final of the rich $15,000 GRV Vicbred Maiden series final over the 450-metre journey.
Finishing second in his heat the previous week, Orson Fury worked home strongly from last position to qualify for the final.
Drawing box one in his heat Orson Fury had to contend with a completely different task drawing the extreme outside box eight for the final.
Fury was sent to the boxes as the punters fourth elect at $9 and when the lids went up and he collided with the dog on his inside he was a clear last and would have been near 100-1 to win from his position.
Fury held his wide line with smart field sense and began the job of weaving his way through the field, on the top of the corner Fury had worked to fifth but was still five lengths from the leaders and trapped wide.
Once the dogs straightened for home Fury put the foot down and weaved through a gap with the field sense of a seasoned dog not one having just his ninth start.
Once Fury hit the gap halfway down the home straight he looked the winner and went home with extreme strength taking the lead in the shadows of the winning post and taking out the $15,000 Final by a quarter of a length in a best of the day time of 25:59sec.
Before the Final, Orson Fury had contested eight races for six placings, what a race to break through and break his maiden status, it's a massive credit to Ian and Jill Bibby who do untold kilometres racing and trialling their greyhounds.
"People like us don't win these races," Ian Bibby said after the race.
Well done Ian and Jill from all at the Horsham Greyhound Racing Club.
On May 9, Crackerjack Cap recorded two wins for Victor Millington of Great Western; it was an all the way winner for victor on the last race on the card showing great dash to split 10:27 early and effectively end the contest cruising to a comfortable victory in 23:22sec.
On May 15, committee member Ian Robinson (Avoca) again in the last race on the card had Pyrenees Blazer jump straight to the front and led all the way un challenged to win by close to five lengths in the time of 23:55sec.
Andrea Gurry (Nhill) ventured to Warrnambool last Thursday with three runners, but it was Sassy Skye who was the kennel star jumping from box three in the Mixed Grade 6/7 390 metre event it was again early speed that proved crucial, a one and a half-length early became close to a three-length winning margin in 22:61sec.
