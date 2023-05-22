The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Warracknabeal training Ian Bibby takes out $15,000 final with Orson Fury

By Peter Carter
May 22 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star chaser Orson Fury (pictured at a previous race) won the 450m $15,000 GRV Vicbred Maiden series final on Monday, May 8. Picture supplied
Star chaser Orson Fury (pictured at a previous race) won the 450m $15,000 GRV Vicbred Maiden series final on Monday, May 8. Picture supplied

Ian Bibby (Warracknabeal) and his new star chaser Orson Fury made the successful journey to Warrnambool on Monday, May 8, to contest the final of the rich $15,000 GRV Vicbred Maiden series final over the 450-metre journey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.