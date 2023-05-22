The Victorian Junior Country Hockey Championships were held in Melbourne over the weekend, with several local players taking the opportunity to experience their sport at the next level.
Although the Wimmera Hockey Association did not enter any teams in this tournament, no games were scheduled locally this weekend to allow keen locals to participate with other Associations.
Eight players took advantage of this, and although none of them came away with a premiership medal, they all gained invaluable experience that they can now bring back to share with their teammates at their home clubs.
This tournament involves boys and girls competitions in Under 13, Under 15, and Under 18 age groups for teams from country associations.
Five boys from the Wimmera played in the Under 15 Boy's division, with Nhill's Deegan Clark, Charlie White from Kaniva, and Yanac players Sean Pedie, Archie Zanker, and Asher Zanker all lining up with Goulburn Valley Hockey Association.
Their tournament started with a win over North Central, with Archie Zanker scoring one of three goals, and he found the back of the net again in their next game, which was a loss to Glenelg.
Their third pool match, against East Gippsland, also ended in a loss, qualifying them for a cross-over match on Sunday morning against Sunraysia, the fourth-placed team in the other pool.
Archie Zanker scored his third goal for the tournament in this game to help Goulburn Valley qualify for the fifth-place play-off game against Geelong.
They finished the weekend in sixth place after a loss in their last game.
Two local girls, Hannah Mackereth from Horsham and Ellie Williamson from Warracknabeal, played for the North Central Hockey Association in the Under 15 Girls competition, and although their team started slowly, they improved towards the end of the weekend.
In their pool matches, losses to Goulburn Valley, East Gippsland, and Glenelg saw them qualify for a Cross-Over match on Sunday morning against Hockey Central Victoria (Bendigo), in which a draw qualified them for the Seventh Place Play-off on Sunday afternoon.
In their best performance for the tournament, they ended on a high with a three-goal win over Sunraysia.
Warracknabeal's Leah Eilola represented Hockey Central Victoria (Bendigo) in the Under 18 Girls' competition which was played on the pitches at the Melbourne Sports Centre in Parkville, the home of hockey in Victoria.
In their first match on Saturday morning, they defeated Ballarat by two goals but faced a strong West Gippsland team straight after and fell to a loss by one goal to six.
They went into their third pool match on Sunday morning against the winless Geelong, where a two goals to one win saw them progress to a semi-final against North Central.
In a close match, North Central prevailed by two goals to one, so the Hockey Central Victoria girls progressed to the Third Place Play-off match, where they drew with Glenelg.
