Wondering why a helicopter hanging around all day? Fortunately, it's not HEMS4 or a Sikorsky S-70A-9 Black Hawk.
Powerline inspections are underway in the Wimmera and Grampians regions as part of Powercor's vegetation and tree management program.
The helicopters are fitted with advanced Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology to identify the distances of trees to powerlines accurately.
This information is relayed to teams that will remove vegetation from powerlines.
Headed up by a team of highly qualified pilots, the Powercor flights cover Horsham, Ararat, Stawell, Nhill, Edenhope and surrounding areas across four weeks.
The vegetation management program is the largest in the state, covering more than 70,000km of powerline.
Powercor spokesperson Emma Tyner said the program was a critical part of keeping the network safe and reliable for customers.
"Our work is about reducing the risk of trees and branches coming into contact with powerlines, which can lead to power outages and fires," she said.
"By inspecting the entire network every year, we are able to determine where and when we need to cut trees and branches away from powerlines. On any given day, we have more than 300 people managing vegetation to keep our network safe and reliable."
Teams attend sites on both private and public property to assess and scope what cutting needs to occur.
If crews are required to cut trees on private property, Powercor will notify customers in advance of any cutting unless the work needs to occur immediately for safety reasons.
"Each year we cut back hundreds of thousands of trees and branches away from powerlines to keep the network safe and reliable," Ms Tyner said.
"We're able to use the data from our LiDAR helicopter scans to form a 3D model of the network, which our teams use to identify trees requiring trimming."
Weather permitting, the Bell 505 helicopters fly at an altitude of just over 300 metres, capturing enormous amounts of data to form an accurate image of powerlines across the region.
Powercor had made significant investments towards improving its vegetation management in recent years, including bringing its aerial capacity and LiDAR data analysis in-house and implementing a new system to significantly improve delivery of the program.
Powercor is responsible for the cutting and removal of trees near its powerlines within the boundaries of private properties and on public land as part of Victoria's requirements set by the state's energy safety regulator.
The helicopters are operated by the network's affiliate business, Beon Aerial Services.
