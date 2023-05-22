The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Powercor helicopter inspections continue over Horsham, Stawell, Ararat and surrounds

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated May 23 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Powercor helicopters are flying over Horsham, Ararat, Stawell, Nhill, Edenhope and surrounding areas across four weeks to assess vegetation growing near powerlines. Picture contributed
Powercor helicopters are flying over Horsham, Ararat, Stawell, Nhill, Edenhope and surrounding areas across four weeks to assess vegetation growing near powerlines. Picture contributed

Wondering why a helicopter hanging around all day? Fortunately, it's not HEMS4 or a Sikorsky S-70A-9 Black Hawk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.