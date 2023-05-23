Looking back at two private hospitals in Wilson Street

Last month's history article discussed Sarah Barnett's maternity hospital in Green Park.
Sarah's sister-in-law, Emily Blake, and Emily's neighbour, Ellen McGinn, each ran maternity hospitals at the west end of Wilson Street.
Emily Blake's Lying-in Hospital at 127 Wilson Street.
Emily Hobson Jobling from Mt Gambier married Thomas William Blake at Coleraine in 1874.
OUR HISTORY: Spry's Hospital - a Horsham legend or fact?
Thomas and Emily went on to select land near Natimuk in about 1880, which they farmed until 1893 when they moved to 'Wimmera Downs', a farm west of the present Horsham airfield.
By 1901, Thomas, who was afflicted with arthritis, could no longer work the farm so the family moved to a house at the western end of Wilson Street.
Thomas' limited work prospects meant he was restricted to jobs that required little in the way of physical labour.
He worked for the Horsham Borough as a 'turncock' looking after the city's water mains, as a rate collector and finally as 'hall keeper' (caretaker) for the Horsham Town Hall.
OUR HISTORY: Tapper's Private Hospital, Church Hill (1902-1920)
In December 1902 Emily Blake began advertising in the local papers as "Nurse and Midwife attending ladies in town and country" and giving her address as "Wilson Street (near Gas Works), Horsham".
She herself had given birth to 12 children.
Emily's mother died in 1907 and she may have left Emily a bequest because in that year she purchased a block of land at 127 Wilson Street.
This location meant that she was the closest maternity hospital for women who lived west of Horsham.
OUR HISTORY: Looking back at Kardinia Private Hospital
Later in 1907, Thomas purchased the next-door block at 129 Wilson Street.
This was used to build homes for two of their daughters after they got married.
Edith had married printer Joseph Robins in 1905 and Florence May married draper Arthur Reeve in 1911.
The Blake family history written in 1990 tells us that the daughters, Florence May in particular, often helped their mother with the hospital work.
OUR HISTORY: Annie Greenaway-Lawsons Private Hospital, 1909-1919
Emily Blake applied for her house at 127 Wilson Street to be registered as a private lying-in hospital, which was approved by the Health Department in August 1909.
One of her earliest patients was Rebecca, wife of Michael Harris of Vectis East.
Amongst other families that chose Blake's hospital were the Giddings, Petersons and Hoffmanns.
In January 1912 Emily Blake subscribed to the new telephone service in Horsham, securing the phone number 123.
Because there were so few subscribers at this time, this was most likely used to contact doctors in town if there were birth complications.
OUR HISTORY: Nurse Geyer's Private Hospitals, 1914-1929
In October 1919, aged 63, Emily Blake closed her hospital and sold the property to Charles Freeman.
She donated all her hospital linen and effects to the public hospital.
Shortly afterwards she moved to a new house on the corner of Palk and Caroline Streets.
She stayed in Horsham until about 1927 then moved to Coburg where her son, Ernest, ran a successful manufacturing business.
Emily Hobson Blake died in September 1931 aged 76.
Ellen McGinn's Lying-in Hospital at 119 Wilson Street
Ellen McGinn's private hospital was just four doors to the east of Emily Blake's hospital.
Born Ellen Ann Wathen in the Ararat area in about 1850, she married Thomas McGinn at Ararat in about 1870.
Spending a brief time in Hamilton in the late 1870s, Ellen and Thomas came to Horsham from Ararat with their growing family in about 1884, where Thomas found work as a coal stoker at the recently built gas works in Wilson Street.
In October 1887 he purchased a big block of land from John Langlands at 119 Wilson Street, directly opposite the gas works.
On this he built a sprawling house of nine rooms with additional outbuildings and stables.
By 1899 their family was complete at 13 children and Thomas had risen to become the manager of the gas works.
For some reason he resigned the position and tried his hand at being a dealer before being employed as the manager of the billiard room at the Mechanics Institute in 1902.
Meanwhile, in about 1900 Ellen had qualified as a registered nurse and, with several of her older children having married and moved out, she began taking in midwifery and neonatal patients.
She also became involved in a lobby group, the Australian Women's National League, and was later secretary of the Ladies' Benevolent Society.
In about 1910, possibly encouraged by the success of her near neighbour, Emily Blake, Ellen McGinn registered her house at 119 Wilson Street as a Private Hospital.
Her business appears to have been moderately successful with a highlight being the July 1912 birth at her hospital of healthy twin boys to Ethel Kiefel from Laharum.
In September 1914 Ellen had her right arm broken when she was thrown from her gig and, possibly as a consequence, 1915 was the last year Ellen registered her hospital, by which time she was 65 years of age.
In early 1919 Thomas and Ellen advertised the property for sale, including all household effects.
It was sold in April 1919 and they moved to Beulah to assist their son, Leslie, to set up a bakery there.
Thomas became ill and died in 1921 at 76 years of age.
Ellen stayed on in Beulah until 1924, when she moved to Melbourne to live with her daughter, Emma, at Deer Park.
Ellen died in Sunshine Hospital on May 15th, 1936 aged 86.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.