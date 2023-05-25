The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers head to Kalkee Recreation Reserve for round seven of the HDFNL A grade netball competition on Saturday, May 27, to take on Kalkee.
The Bombers offensive play shone in the early period of the side's round six contest against Edenhope Apsley.
The team was able to keep up with the League topping Saints fast play to lead into the first quarter break, but Edenhope Apsley showed why they are still unbeaten by surging in the later periods to claim the win.
Another tough opponent awaits the Bombers in round seven as Kalkee sits third on the HDFNL ladder, dropping only one game to the Laharum Demons.
Kalkee picked up a win over the Rupanyup Panthers in the side's round six contest.
Noradjuha Quantong was the only team to beat Kalkee in 2022's regular season, doing so on both occasions the sides met.
Jeparit Rainbow vs. Laharum
Second placed Laharum are set to travel to Rainbow to take on the fourth placed Jeparit Rainbow Storm in its round seven top of the table clash.
With Jeparit Rainbow A graders having had round six off, the side comes storming into this weekend's game having not lost a contest since round two.
Laharum's only loss this season came when the team took on Edenhope Apsley in the fourth round.
In round six, the Demons beat the struggling Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos by 63 goals.
The Demons last faced the Storm in round 16 of the 2022 season where Laharum picked up the win by 19 goals.
Edenhope Apsley vs. Swifts
The Saints' round six win over the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers keeps the defending premiers unbeaten streak going, and next in Edenhope Apsley's path is Stawell's Swifts.
The sides' will meet at Edenhope Recreation Reserve.
Edenhope Apsley are proving to be a force all over the court this season.
Emily Burgess and Shannon Freeman have been clinical in defence.
Lavinia Fox and Carlee Feder have shown themselves to be an extremely reliable goaling combination.
And, the side is lightning fast through the middle of the court.
The Swifts have struggled through the first third of the season, the team has lost its last five matches, and have a tough task set for round eight in Kalkee.
The Swifts last meeting with the Saints ended with a six goal difference favouring 2022's eventual premiers, Edenhope Apsley.
Natimuk United vs. Pimpinio
The Natimuk United Rams are set to host the Pimpinio Tigers at the Natimuk Showgrounds in round seven.
The Rams have had a tough season in 2023 with only two wins against Harrow Balmoral and the Swifts.
In round six, Natimuk United suffered a tight loss to Taylors Lake, who took the lead in the final quarter to win by two goals.
Pimpinio ran away with a 38 goal victory over the Swifts in round six to recapture its momentum after an 18 goal loss the previous week.
The Tigers and Rams clashed twice in 2022.
In round one Natimuk United claimed an 11 goal win, while Pimpinio held a two goal lead at the final siren in round 12.
Harrow Balmoral vs. Rupanyup
Rupanyup travel to Harrow Reserve to take on the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos in search of the side's early season momentum that it held after running through the opening three rounds unbeaten.
A series of difficult opponents has seen the Panthers go winless since then.
Harrow Balmoral are yet to find a win on the court in the HDFNL's A grade competition.
In round seven, the Southern Roos were beat by Laharum by 63 goals.
Last time the side's met, Harrow Balmoral picked up a 50 goal win, but as both teams have faced drastic change through the off season, this fixture is unlikely to bare much resemblance to that.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
