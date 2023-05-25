The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League
Football Netball Preview

Jeparit Rainbow to collide with Laharum in round seven of the HDFNL

John Hall
By John Hall
May 25 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noradjuha-Quantong's Jayne Tucker looking for options with the ball in her hand against the Edenhope-Apsley Saints at Quantong Recreation Reserve in round sic of the HDFNL on Saturday, May 27. Picture by John Hall
Noradjuha-Quantong's Jayne Tucker looking for options with the ball in her hand against the Edenhope-Apsley Saints at Quantong Recreation Reserve in round sic of the HDFNL on Saturday, May 27. Picture by John Hall

The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers head to Kalkee Recreation Reserve for round seven of the HDFNL A grade netball competition on Saturday, May 27, to take on Kalkee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.