The Horsham Demons have been defeated by the Hamilton Kangaroos in round six of the WVFFL.
At a muddy Melville Oval, the Kangaroos had more than double the scoring shots in its 7.9.51-5.2.32 win.
Elle Treloar kicked two goals for the Demons, whilst Hayley Puls was atop the best.
Hamilton Kangaroos 5.2.32
Goal kickers: M. Chun 4, L. Drendel, E. Pitts, E. Thurman.
Best: C. Smith, E. Pitts, E. Lynch, M. Chun, M. Smith, L. Altorfer
Horsham Demons 5.2.32
Goal kickers: E. Treloar 2, J. Huf, M. Turvey, A. Walter
Best: H. Puls, K. Harris, E. Treloar, A. Walter, J. Huf, M. Turvey.
The fourth placed Demons host South Warrnambool in round seven on Sunday, May 28.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
