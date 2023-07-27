The Wimmera Mail-Times
A Community Consultation meeting with residents of Dooen raised issues

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated July 27 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 3:00pm
SIGNED: Horsham Rural City Council chief executive Sunil Bhalla with WIM Resource Director of Projects Michael Winternitz. File Picture
About 15 residents attended a Community Conversation Meeting at Dooen, and they highlighted the Avonbank Mineral Sands mining project north of Horsham and rural road maintenance as critical issues for the area.

