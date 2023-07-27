About 15 residents attended a Community Conversation Meeting at Dooen, and they highlighted the Avonbank Mineral Sands mining project north of Horsham and rural road maintenance as critical issues for the area.
The April meeting at the Dooen Public Hall marked the first rural Community Conversation since the pandemic.
Horsham Rural City Council spokesperson said they regularly hosted meetings in the municipality's rural districts before Covid-19 lockdowns as part of its community engagement strategy so that it could hear from people outside of the urban areas.
Five Councillors and senior HRCC staff attended the meeting.
Infrastructure Director John Martin said that while the Victorian Government was exclusively responsible for approving the Avonbank Mineral Sands mine, HRCC last year signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with proponent WIM Resource to ensure there were benefits for the community.
"The MoU maps out ways and opportunities to engage with the mining industry and help secure better outcomes for the Dooen area and the municipality," Mr. Martin said.
"Essentially, Council wants to go into bat for the community so that, if the mine goes ahead, the community will fully realise the benefits," he said.
The mine's impact on nearby roads, the housing market, and socio-economic changes were discussed at the meeting.
Mr Gordon Mills said he was concerned about the impact of additional trucks on the region's roads.
"I'm also concerned about wind drift from the mine and said he didn't think that question had been answered."
In a public statement, WIM Resources said, "The project is situated in the Wimmera Southern Mallee region of Victoria and will involve mining the Avonbank ore body to produce a premium quality mineral sands product mainly comprising zircon, titanium-rich mineral concentrate, and minor amounts of rare earth products.
The mineral sands product will be transported to Portland for overseas export, supporting the increasing global demand for critical minerals.
The project aims to generate and maintain significant long-term employment and economic activity in Victoria and the WSM region."
Mr Rodney Overall attended the Dooen meeting and said his concerns about the Avonbank MIne included the impact on farming land, the impact of light and noise on the community, the possible effects on the underground water table, asked if radioactive components were a threat, and asked about the potential for air pollution.
"I don't think there will be a huge increase in available jobs he said, because the mining industry is known for its fly-in, fly-out workforce. We haven't been guaranteed the number of local jobs that will be created."
The mine will impact land formerly owned by Mr Overall's ancestors.
Owner of the Dooen Pub, Jason Williamson, attended the meeting and said, " From what I know now, it would seem increased employment will mean more money in town to support local industry. The rising living costs are hurting everyone, so more jobs must help."
The May HRCC meeting agenda shows the council's concerns included radiation, monitoring, heavy vehicle haulage with rail versus road, the socio-economic impacts, noise and vibration, and land use planning but the council supported the progression of a carefully regulated mine project but with any adverse environmental effects be addressed by the relevant means.
Another key topic at the meeting was the new Better Sorted Waste service.
A resident asked if a glass drop-off point could be created at Dooen.
In rural areas, there are kerbside services for landfill and comingled recycling, but no collections specifically for glass.
Jung has a glass drop-off point, but Mr. Martin confirmed Council would investigate whether another disposal site could be added at Dooen.
"We want to make it as convenient as possible for people to recycle their glass and ensure it doesn't end up in our yellow bin commingled recycling collection.
"The Victorian Government intended to introduce a container deposit scheme to provide another option for people to recycle their glass," Mr. Martin said.
Mr Mills said there needed to be better information about the new bin system.
"I attended a meeting at the Lutheran Aged Care Village. A council representative explained the processes, what you can put in each bin, what can be recycled, and what you can wrap. There should be more information meetings to clear up the confusion about recycling," he said.
Mr Overall was keen to have data provided about the percentage of recycling material that is actually recycled.
Mayor Robyn Gulline said. "Discussions were held about flood amendments to the planning scheme. We also heard feedback about improving rural roads in the area and some ideas about developing tourism in Dooen.
"Council is now working to respond to each of those issues, so we'd encourage people to remain engaged with Council so that they can be resolved properly," she said.
Mr Mills said he was concerned that road damage from flooding in October 2022 and the heavy rainfall this year had created an unsafe environment for travellers.
"I know cars have bottomed out so often that locals decided to fill in the potholes themselves," he said.
Cr Gulline reminded residents they could easily lodge service requests through Council's website.
"The website is mobile friendly and allows people to report area problems, from road maintenance to graffiti, noise, parking, or food and safety.
"People can make their request, lodge a complaint, and ask the council about any issues they have in their own time and not be restrained to Council's office hours.
"It is a handy tool that allows the people to be actively involved in improving our community," she said.
Mr Mills said the new parking system in Horsham was not discussed at the Dooen meeting, "but I know people who had difficulty using them, and Horsham should have the first hour free like Ballarat does," he said.
Mayor Guliine said today July 27, "I am expecting a Review of the new parking meter system shortly, and the council will provide feedback to the community on that when it has been compiled."
