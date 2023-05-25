Second takes on fourth, while Southern Mallee will look to close the gap on the top five in round seven on the WFNL on Saturday, May 27.
Dimboola Roos v Horsham Saints
Dimboola enters its match against the second-placed (on percentage) Horsham Saints following a 33-goal win over Minyip Murtoa.
Olivia Jorgensen was lethal in the shooting circle for the Roos and finished with 40 goals.
Jorgensen joined Indy Ward in the best for Dimboola.
The Saints will be refreshed after its bye in round six.
In round five, the Saints kept its foot down for all four quarters in a 93-47 win over the Burras.
Jorja Clode shot 61 goals for the Saints and was joined in the best by shooting partner Abby Hallam.
Clode leads the goal throwing in 2023 with 188, a 17-goal lead over Imogen Worthy.
Nhill Tigers v Southern Mallee Giants
The Nhill Tigers will look to further cement its place in the top five when they host the Southern Mallee Giants, who are coming off its first win of the season.
Jenna Schneider returned for her first game since round two and scored eight goals.
Schneider joined Emma Hawker in the Tigers' best in its three-goal loss to the Warriors.
Giants co-coach Steph Thomson was pleased after its first win of the season in yet another close game.
"It got back to even, but we kept our heads and were composed," Thomson said after the Giants gave up a six-goal lead early in the fourth quarter against the Rats.
Due to the number of close games early in the season, the Giants have worked on some key areas in training so far.
"We did a lot of work on the defensive pressure. It was such a close game, and we need to capitalise on our conversion rate," Thomson said.
Thomson also praised two new players to Southern Mallee's squad.
Olivia Revell was a "standout in defence", while shooter Tia Credlin has settled in well early in her senior career.
"Tia Credlin was a standout in the goal ring. She has just turned 18 and played only her third A grade game."
Ararat Rats v Minyip Murtoa Burras
The Rats will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its netball program in the evening of May 27 but first will have to contend with the Burras.
Ararat eroded a six-goal deficit early in the last quarter at Beulah, but the Giants responded and finished with a four-goal lead.
Laney McLoughlin and Annie Shea both finished with 17 goals.
Backcourt duo Genevieve Bush and Georgie Peel finished in the Rats' best.
The Burras will look to put a few tough weeks behind them when it travels to Ararat.
In its round six defeat by Dimboola, Maddison Morgan scored 26 goals at Minyip Recreation Reserve.
Lucy Brand and Jessie Newell were named in the best.
Warrack Eagles v Stawell Warriors
The Warrack Eagles will face a tough test at Anzac Park when it hosts the Stawell Warriors.
Horsham defeated the Eagles by 34 goals in its round six match at City Oval.
Briodi McKenzie shot 12 goals for Warrack.
Jordan Heller and Ava Koschitzke were named in the best.
Stawell defeated Nhill in a tight contest at Central Park by three goals.
Dakota Cosson scored 24 goals for the Warriors; she joined defender Lisa Fleming in the best.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
