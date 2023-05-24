National Reconciliation Week is a time for all Australians to learn about the country's shared histories, cultures, and achievements.
Everyone can make a small change each day and acknowledge and recognise the achievements that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have made.
Reconciliation Week is aimed at non-indigenous people to be allies and create events, activities or initiatives that encourage creating respectful relationships between the wider community and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Co-Operative encourages everyone to take the time to learn about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander histories and current affairs. There are many great resources out there for people, such as the National Reconciliation Week Website.
Alternatively, there are also many great documentaries on free-to-use platforms like SBS on Demand or ABC iView. We believe education is imperative on the reconciliation journey.
People can also show support by purchasing products or services from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and businesses. Check out directories like SupplyNation or WelcometoCountry.com.
Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Co-Operative Chair Jake Goodes said the theme for this year reflected a need for the general community to stand behind Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
"Be a Voice for Generations for us means that everyone has the potential to educate themselves and others about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and the issues they face," he said.
"We often think about change as big defining moments in history; however, it is often the case that the small steps are what push us further along the timeline closer to our desired outcomes.
"When it comes to reconciliation, the small steps can be as simple as learning about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, what this week means for us and just generally choosing to be an ally."
