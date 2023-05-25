Rock icon Tina Turner, known for hits including Nutbush, What's Love Got to Do with It and Simply the Best, has died in Switzerland at the age of 83 after a long illness.
For a period of time, Turner was linked to the Wimmera when Horsham held the record for the most people dancing the Nutbush simultaneously in November 2015.
Guinness World Records acknowledged 254 dancers performed the Nutbush together.
Verifying the attempt was a rigorous process; the event was filmed from five different angles, with a steward monitoring each of the 13 lines of dancers, along with two independent witnesses watching proceedings.
In March 2016, then-Horsham councillor Mark Radford said the event was only successful due to the enthusiasm of the champion dancers and the dance coaches who made sure everyone had the steps right on the day.
"The quality of the dancers was high because we had professional dancers teaching us," he told The Wimmera Mail-Times.
The record is now held in Birdsville, when 4084 keen revellers boot-scooted their way to the title in 2022.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.