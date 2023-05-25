The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Tina Turner remembered: When Horsham held the Nutbush world record

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
May 25 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dancers take part in the Guinness World Record-setting Nutbush dance at Horsham in November 2015. File picture
Dancers take part in the Guinness World Record-setting Nutbush dance at Horsham in November 2015. File picture

Rock icon Tina Turner, known for hits including Nutbush, What's Love Got to Do with It and Simply the Best, has died in Switzerland at the age of 83 after a long illness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.