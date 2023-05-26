Noradjuha Quantong stalwart, Kelvin Price, was chaired off the field by teammates after playing his 300th game for the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers on Saturday, May 20, against the Edenhope Apsley Saints at Quantong Recreation Reserve.
Price said he is proud of passing the 300 game milestone for his family club.
"I've had three uncles play over 300 games, and the other one got close to it, so it's pretty special," said Price.
Having first pulled on the Bombers red sash to play junior footy in the mid-90's, Price has played for Noradjuha Quantong for almost 30 years.
"It's the only club [I'm] ever going to play for," said Price.
It is the social side of football and the chance to enjoy the game with mates that Price said has kept him going for so long.
"Being on the farm you get sick of working all the time," said Price.
"Saturday footy has always been my outlet."
Another reason Price said he has stuck around at the club is its family feel.
"I've got a couple of young kids and on a Saturday night or on a training night there's just hundreds of kids running around, It's just a great family atmosphere for everyone," said Price
"It's really got a good family feel about it at the moment, and its had that for a long time."
During his time at the Bombers, Price was involved in several finals campaigns.
"My early days in senior footy, we were making fourth or fifth in the finals every year and I sort of took it for granted a little bit how hard it is to actually get to finals," said Price.
Price's last finals win in the seniors ranks was in 2010 before he stepped back into the reserves side through the 2010's.
"I just had enough of the senior ranks and wanted to step it back a little bit and just enjoy playing the seconds," said Price.
Price was joint coach, alongside Jason Kerr, of the Bombers reserve side during the team's 2022 premiership winning season.
"That was pretty special because I got to play in it with a few blokes who had played a lot of footy for Noradjuha Quantong and never had the chance to play in a grand final, let alone win one," said Price.
"I would have liked to have played in a senior flag, but we'll take a reserve flag."
Price admits he doesn't have many of his own individual achievements on the football field, but that doesn't worry him.
"I was always just happy to get a game in the ones," said Price.
"And, what you have in the rooms after winning a final is probably one of the best feelings you can get."
While Price said 2023 may be his last year playing football for the Bombers, he does not want to finish up with the club yet.
"I'm probably in the last year of my footy life, it's just getting a bit hard on the body, the work commitments and the young family," Price said.
Having taken on the role of vice president at Noradjuha Quantong this season, Price said he just enjoys helping out.
"I feel I've been around the club for so long that it's time to put back in a little bit."
