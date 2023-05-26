The Wimmera Mail-Times
Noradjuha Quantong footballer Kelvin Price reflects on 300 games

May 26 2023 - 6:00pm
Kelvin Price is carried from the field in his 300th game for Noradjuha Quantong by teammates following the Bombers reserve grade game against Edenhope Apsley at Quantong Recreation Reserve during round six of the HDFNL. Picture: supplied
Noradjuha Quantong stalwart, Kelvin Price, was chaired off the field by teammates after playing his 300th game for the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers on Saturday, May 20, against the Edenhope Apsley Saints at Quantong Recreation Reserve.

