As the winter chills get closer and colder, Horsham's Neighborhood House will be holding a free knitting workshop called My First Beanie on Saturday, May 27.
It's a beginner's class, so if you can't knit or it's been a while since you picked up a pair of knitting needles, this class is for you.
All materials are supplied, and you'll be instructed throughout the afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm, and you'll have no need to worry about cold ears this winter.
But please register; details are on their Facebook page or call 03 35825352.
Horsham Neighborhood House held an Open Day to celebrate Neighborhood House week on May 12 with afternoon tea and a visit by the Mayor of Horsham Council, Cr Robyn Gulline.
For almost 35 years, Horsham Neighborhood House has serviced the community by providing a variety of classes, activities, and services.
They offer help claiming the AGL energy rebate, lodging online forms, and legal and financial advice.
The Horsham Neighborhood House holds affordable programs for the development of individuals and the whole community with workshops to upskill people in basic repairs of household appliances, jewelry, clothes, and basic computer skills, learning first aid and food handling.
They also offer Justice of the Peace services.
The next Chatty Café will be open on June 30 from 3 pm to 5 pm and is an opportunity to get people chatting and to build and encourage social connections within the local community.
Manager Charlie Helyar said, " Horsham Neighborhood House is a safe space where everyone is welcome."
