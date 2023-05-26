The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham Neighborhood House celebrates 35 years of friendship, upskilling and advice

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated May 26 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:00am
Horsham Neighborhood House Manager Charlie Helyer and HRCC Mayor Robyn Gulline celebrating Neighborhood Hose Week. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
As the winter chills get closer and colder, Horsham's Neighborhood House will be holding a free knitting workshop called My First Beanie on Saturday, May 27.

