Victoria police are asking the community to assist them in identifying a masked individual.
Police wish to identify a person who may be able to assist them with enquiries into a theft in Warracknabeal that took place on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Any with information can contact the Warracknabeal Police Station on 5396 2100, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote incident 230180369.
Meanwhile, Stawell police are appealing for witnesses following an incident at a local supermarket earlier this month.
Victoria police said a green Nissan Pulsar sedan was parked at Woolworths' car park in Stawell on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, between 8pm and 830pm.
"During this time the drivers side rear window has been smashed by unknown means. This is believed to be directly related to a heated argument between two males moments earlier," the spokesperson said.
Police have reviewed CCTV footage; however, officers are still appealing for community members who saw the event or recorded it with a dashcam
Call the Stawell Police Station on 5358 8222 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
