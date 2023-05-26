Cleve Hughes returns for the Edenhope Apsley Saints in round seven of the HDFNL on Saturday, May 27.
A prolific goal kicker in the Saints forward line, Hughes sat second on the league's top scorers list with 16 majors, after his last outing for the side in round four.
With five best player mentions from his five games in the junior ranks, Under 17s star, Adam Hood also returns to the Saints' senior squad in round seven.
The Rupanyup Panthers will be without Mitch Musgrove.
Replacing Musgrove in the Panthers half forward line is Elliott Kelly.
Michael and Anthony Close return to Harrow-Balmoral's team list ahead of the Southern Roos' match against the defending premiers Rupanyup.
Michael Close has played in five of the Southern Roos games in 2023, being named among his side's best on each occasion.
Off the back of his strong performance in the Swifts round six loss to Pimpinio, Thomas Cairns will be missing from the Baggies squad this weekend.
Check out the HDFNL round seven matchups HERE
Kaniva-Leeor United's Jonty Brown is missing from the side's defensive line, making way for the deputy vice captain, Liam Vivian. to return to the field after sitting out round six.
Jacob Verrall steps up from the Cougars reserves' side to play in the seniors half back line.
He allows Billy Shanks to move onto the wing, with Lucas Cole dropping off the team's list.
Tyson Mitchell has also been named on the Cougars list as a ruck rover while Lachie Jones returns to the team in the full forward line.
Former Tasmanian State League player, Brayden Culhane, headlines the team changes for Noradjuha Quantong ahead of the teams round seven clash with Kalkee.
He has kicked eight goals his four outings for the Bombers in 2023.
Taylors Lake's coach, Kyle Pinto, along with Campbell Hetherington, has been named on the Lakers' team list.
Both players were named ahead of the side's round six match, but were among several late exclusions.
Jeparit Rainbow will be without Northern Territory representative footballers, Bradley Stokes and Nicholas Yarran.
Both Stokes and Yarran have been named best player in almost all games they have played for the Storm in 2023.
Tim Weir, who has scored 13 goals in four appearances for Jeparit Rainbow, is also missing from the Storm's team list.
Also, Pimpinio captain, Corey Mann, looks set to join his coach, Clint Burdett, on the sidelines, having been left off their team's list.
Ins: Jesse Iese, Adam Hood, Shayne Williams, Cleve Hughes
Outs: Lewis Thompson, David McLeish. Jordan Baxter, Jack Butler, Ben Campbell
Line-up: Ben McIntyre, Jesse Iese, Adam Hood, Kane Williams, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rokebrand, Tim McIntyre, Josh Roman, Corey Williams, Shayne Williams, Allan McIntyre, Harrison Evans, Emayah Young, Declan Robinson, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Nathan Witherow, Cleve Hughes, Corey Barrett, Jak Ryan.
Ins: Michael Close, Gregory Hamilton, Anthony Close, Tom Conheady
Outs: Scott Heath, Bronte Shrive, Nick Butler, Wade Latty
Line-up: Matt Jones, Nick Pekin, William Plush, Simon Close, Michael Close, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Noah Hildebrand. Josh Dawson, Ethan Appleton, Will Burbury, Jai Thompson, Brait Headon, Gregory Hamillton, Stuart Macfarlane, Anthony Close, James Staude, Tom Conheady, Lachlan Stevenson, Mitchell Grant, Rhys Daffey.
Ins: Hayden Jamieson, Javadd Anderson, Benjamin Smith
Outs: Bradley Stokes, Nicholas Yarran, Peter Weir
Line-up: Matthew Thomas, Simon Clugston, Jakob Cocks, Daniel Batson, Bailey Clark, Xavier Oakley, Thomas Clarke, Thomas Schumann, Lewis Cocks, Matthew Synoradzki, Hayden Jamieson, Javvadd Anderson, Ashley Clugston, William Hutchison, Murphy Leach, Justin Cozens, Scott Driscoll, William Batson, Benjamin Smith, Jordan Leach, Zachary Pietzsch.
Ins: Isaiah Adams, Ben Lawson, Matthew Magee
Outs: Andrew Devereaux, Connor Gould, Ryan Holborn
Line-up: Isaiah Adams, Louis Papst, Doug Grining, Simon Hobbs, Karl Campbell, Luke Byrne, Ben Lawson, Brodie Pitt, Jacob Harris, Patrick Mills, Jasper Gunn, Jake Mills, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Daniel Launer, Jayden Kuhne, Deacan Campbell, Brodi Dolan, Matt Nield, Matthew Magee, Justin Williams
Ins: Tyson Mitchell, Jacob Verrall, Liam Vivian, Lachie Jones
Outs: Lucas Cole, Jonty Brown, Alex Brown, Jake O'Connor
Line-up: Lochlyn Hahne, Tyson Mitchell, Jacob Verrall, Dylan Munn, Jeremy Nunan, Liam Vivian, Joel Wagg, Dylan Natt, Billy Shanks, Billy King, Lachie Jones, Liam Feder, Hamish Bennett, Beau Nunan, Jock Maddern, Charles Hickman, Oliver Hickman, Mason Hein, Matthew Hicks, Luke Shalders, Patrick Munn.
Not yet announced
Not yet announced
Ins: Brayden Culhane, Cam Bruce, Archer Dickerson
Outs: Colby Wilde, Tory Chapple, Ryan Fischer
Line-up: Heath Schulz, Declan Bushby, James Hallett, Riley Dunlop, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Wade Francis, Colby Wilde, Damian Cameron, Thomas East, Jayden Besford, Tory Chapple, Nigel Kelly, Ash Lawson, Brandon Ellis, Ryan Fischer, Alex Ross, Justin Ellis, Thomas Netherway, Levi Mock.
Ins: Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Mitchell Fromm
Outs: Corey Mann, Thomas Naylor
Line-up: Corey Quick, Liam Jakobi, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Dylan Avery, Reece McNally, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Jye Brown, Brock Hamerston, Jack Baird, Darcy Conlan, Noah Jacobsen, Charlie Gardner, Mitchell Fromm, Dylan Thomas, Fredrick Frew, Brayden Webb, Braydon Witney
Ins: Elliot Kelly
Outs: Mitch Musgrove
Line-up: Cam Weston, Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Kieren Sait, Bill Hansen, Braydon Ison, Ryan Timmins, Jacob Christie, Joshua Bolitho, Mitchell Gleeson, Angus Adams, Charlie Taylor, Jordan Weidemann, Ty Maher, Lachlan Weidemann, Joseph Tormey, Elliot Kelly, Christopher Schaper, Jakob Davis, Scott Niewand, Alby Kingston
Ins: Bourke Nicholls, Brodie Kindred, Matthew Bourke
Outs: Thomas Cairns, Tallis Miles, Joel Matthews, Cameron Wickham
Line-up: Kobe Lowe, Bourke Nicholls, Benjamin Leong, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Joseph Martin, Jack Cann, Noah Stirling, Brett Hargreaves, Andrew Baker, Zak Varley, Mack Padley, Scott Carey, Matthew Healy, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Brodie Kindred, Matthew Bourke, Zac Armer, Paul Enriquez, Seth Blake
Ins: Kyle Pinto, Campbell Hetherington, Tristan March, Tristan Rayes
Outs: Gavin Kelm, Andrew Taylor, James Dixon, Brock Foscarini
Line-up: Riley Hall, Kyle Pinto, Ryan Gebert, Marc Davey, Matthew White, Campbell Hetherington, Trae Martin, Billy Finnigan, Koby Westerland, Troy Brimble, Angus Atchison, Hunter Campey, Connor Healy, , Thomas Clugston, Justin Beugelaar, Beau Monaghan, Tristan March, Tristan Rayes, Mathew Millward, Geordi Aristides, Samuel Kamstra
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
