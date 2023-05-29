The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham silo art showcases the inspirational Aboriginal leader

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated May 29 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 3:00pm
The Horsham mural of Yanggendyinanyuk,.reflecting a traditional representation of him. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Horsham's Silo Art celebrates the Wotjobaluk warrior, Yanggendyinanyuk, and is called the Yangga Dyata, meaning Walking on Country. It was completed by artist Sam Bates aka SMUG, in May 2022 from drawings, photos, and impressions.

