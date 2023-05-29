Horsham's Silo Art celebrates the Wotjobaluk warrior, Yanggendyinanyuk, and is called the Yangga Dyata, meaning Walking on Country. It was completed by artist Sam Bates aka SMUG, in May 2022 from drawings, photos, and impressions.
Because Yanggendyinanyuk was born in 1834, there were limited high-quality photographs of him, so several residents posed, and an interpretation of his image was created for the artist to work from at the time.
Feedback from some members of the community after its completion said the artwork on the silo misrepresented Yanggendyinanyuk, so adjustments have been made to the warrior's face to reflect a traditional representation of him.
In May 2023, a year after transforming Horsham's silos into a celebration of Aboriginal resilience, world-renowned street artist 'Smug' brought his photo-realism talent back to the Wimmera to make the adjustments and to link the two original artworks onto one giant canvas.
The Australian-born Scottish was commissioned to install a third and final artwork at the Yangga Dyata silo activation site in 2023 to finalise a mural representing the early history of the past and reconciliation into the future.
The original artwork comprised two images, one of aboriginal leader and warrior Yanggendyinanyuk on the Silo and the second of his totem, the red-tailed cockatoo on the old Flour Mill.
Horsham Rural City Council's Director Communities and Place, Kevin O'Brien, said the two existing artworks would be linked through a new artwork painted on a large shed adjoining both structures.
"This will mean visitors to the site will have a greater awareness and appreciation of the cockatoo painting on the flour mill," he said.
"The aim is to merge the murals as one and become even more spectacular," he said.
Yanggendyinanyuk was celebrated for his tracking skills, finding the Cooper-Duff children lost in the Wimmera scrub for nine days in 1864, his resilience through European settlement, and for his part in the first Indigenous cricket tour to England in 1868 as one of the first Aboriginal sportspeople.
HRCC published a statement, "Sharing the story of Yanggendyinanyuk signals how this community chooses to see its future self through telling its past.
Importantly it visually and symbolically places the legacy of a truly remarkable Aboriginal leader that epitomises power, resilience, strength, and achievement across the redundant agricultural infrastructure."
Horsham Rural City Council's Director of Communities and Place, Mr. Kevin O'Brien, said, "Council is committed to ensuring the project satisfies all key parties with the intent to showcase this truly remarkable Aboriginal leader.
