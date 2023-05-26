There will be a large crowd at Anzac Park for round seven of the WFNL on Saturday, May 27.
Former-Brownlow Medalist Jason Akermanis dons the maroon and gold of the Eagles against Stawell; Warrack also regains goal kicker Joseph McKinnon who has kicked seven goals in his three games in 2023.
WFNL leading goalkicker Michael Graham is one of three changes for the Roos when it hosts the Horsham Saints.
Ben Johnson replaces Jared Morris for the Saints.
Jake Robinson is in for the Rats in its grand final rematch against the Burras; Adam Haslett is out.
Will Cameron and Brylie Cameron replace Brad Uwland and Mackinnon Rogers for Minyip Murtoa.
Kieran Delahunty is one of five changes for Southern Mallee when they visit Davis Park.
Rupert Sangster injured his hamstring against the Rats in round six and joined a growing injury list.
Jackson Fisher, Angus McSweyn and Samuel Weddell are other notable outs for the Giants.
Check out the round seven preview of the WFNL HERE
Ararat Rats
Ins: Jake Robinson.
Outs: Adam Haslett.
Lineup: Henry Shea, Riley Taylor, Ben Taylor, Tom Williamson, Matthew Spalding, Baydn Cosgriff, Jordan Cox, Daniel Mendes, Sonny Kettle, Tom Mills, Jack Ganley, Kade Bohner, Jake Robinson, Jacob Bates, Robert Armstrong, Ethan Summers, Flynn Toner, Cody Lindsay, Luke Spalding, Liam Arnott, Brody Griffin.
Dimboola Roos
Ins: Jonathon Ross, Billy Hayes, Darcy Barber.
Outs: Thomas Cree, Ryan Bell, Michael Graham.
Lineup: Jonathon Ross, Billy Hayes, Darcy Barber, Jackson O'Neill, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Dylan Landt, Dustin Inglis, Matthew Rosier, Aisea Raikiwasa, Simon Nuske, Scott Polycarpou, Thomas O'Dwyer, Wade Packer, Will Barber, Sam Godden, Elliott Braithwaite, Darcy Dubois, Patrick Lindsey, Lachlan Mackley, Will Griffiths.
Horsham Saints
Ins: Ben Johnson.
Outs: Jared Morris.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Patrick Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Daniel Rees, Jordy Keyte, Jarrod Garth, Will Brennan, Jacob O'Beirne, Tom Vincent, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Max Bryan, Connor O'Beirne, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Will Tickner, Ben Johnson, Mitch Martin, Tom Butler.
Minyip Murtoa Burras
Ins: Will Cameron, Brylie Cameron.
Outs: Brad Uwland, Mackinnon Rogers.
Lineup: Jye Walter, Jae McGrath, Corey Morgan, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Charlie Penny, Caeleb Leith, Will Cameron, Will Holmes, Logan Petering, Timothy Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Tyler Pidgeon, Nicholas Caris, Lachlan Johns, Mitch Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Luke Fisher, Jordan Delahunty, Warwick Stone, Jordan Weyburg.
Nhill Tigers
Not yet announced.
Read more: Tina Turner, Nutbush world record remembered
Southern Mallee Giants
Ins: Tyler Lehmann, Jonty Bellinger, Kieran Delahunty, Matt Bellinger, Ben McGee.
Outs: Rupert Sangster, Jackson Fisher, Angus McSweyn, Samuel Weddell, Timothy McCormick.
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Benjamin Webster, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus, Liam Nelson, Liam Price, Declan Brown, Tyler Lehmann, Sam White, Jonty Bellinger, Lou White, Dylan Marshman, Kieran Delahunty, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Matt Bellinger, Leigh Stewart, Ben McGee, Brayden Carra, Timothy Sanford.
Read more: Veterinary Clinic welcomes new doctor
Stawell Warriors
Ins: Lachlan Dalkin.
Outs: Sean Mantell.
Lineup: Owen Summers, Jackson Dark, Thomas Eckel, Samuel Jenkinson, Paul Summers, Jakob Salmi, Tom Walker, Aiden Graveson, Lachlan Dalkin, Sam Williams, Mitch Thorp, Jarrod Stafford, Koby Stewart, James Sclanders, Kyan Mellor, Jack Walker, Jarrod Illig, Jesse Barber, Ethan Marrow, Jonah O'Shannessy, Tommy Williams.
Read more: Police appeal for witnesses, dashcam footage
Warrack Eagles
Ins: Jason Akermanis, Declan Powell, Joseph McKinnon.
Outs: Connor Inkster, Max Inkster, Aaron Watts.
Lineup: Riley Morrow, Jake O'Donnell, Kyle Cheney, Caleb Powell, Thomas James, Declan Powell, Lachie Stewart, Ryan McKenzie, Sean McKenzie, Nick Ingram, Daniel Bell, Phillip Huebner, Jacob Sobey, Joseph McKinnon, Matthew Johns, Jacob Cheney, Dylan Watts, Bailey Watts, Jason Akermanis, Patrick Morgan, Daniel Penny.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.