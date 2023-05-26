Since mum moved into her new body in heaven five weeks ago, I've been surrounding myself with her belongings.
I've always had presents from mum around the house, things like hand creams, fragrant candles, her oil paintings, an amethyst ring mum's arthritis prevented her from wearing - there's always been pieces chosen by mum for me here.
I've also got beautiful gifts from mum that I bought myself with the money she stuffed into my birthday cards and Christmas cards - like my current handbag and latest perfume.
I used gift money for luxuries if possible, and reported back to mum so she could share the joy she had given.
Now that mum has moved away, I'm finding comfort in the objects mum had around her all the time in her own beloved home.
I'm celebrating her life by using things that were a part of her everyday existence as a part of mine.
Monday, I wore mum's little ruby and pearl droplet earrings, chosen out of her blue and white Wedgwood heart shaped jewellery dish, the one that was on mum's dressing table for my whole entire life.
I never really liked it, and never asked her the story of where it came from.
But she treasured it, so now I do too.
Tuesday, I drank my crème coffee out of her sweet little espresso cup and saucer set and snacked on her remaining salted cashews in front of the telly.
Mum multiskilled, watching telly while reading a book, knitting a project, nibbling on nuts and reading her Bible devotional.
Wednesday provided another evening to pad around the house in mum's sheepskin slippers, the one's mum popped under the chair in her bedroom.
Thursday I was determined to wear her mustard-coloured leather platform summer sandals, and even though it rained and rained, the platforms kept me above the puddles.
Friday, I sipped tonic water out of mum's drinking glasses.
Mum was diligent about keeping her fluids up, but got sick and tired of every other drink, tonic water kept her interest, so she had a huge stash on hand which she no longer needs.
Saturday saw veggies served in mum's old school oblong enamel dishes and our Sunday roast cooked on her familiar tray.
Keeping you close mum.
