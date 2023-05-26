Our cornerstone must be respect, not invective

THE plebiscite over same-sex marriage in this country may have awarded equality to couples previously denied it, but many have made it clear they believe the process carried serious costs.
In 2017, digital youth service ReachOut said it had seen a 20 per cent surge in people seeking support for LGBTQI+ issues, attributing the dramatic spike in demand to the postal survey.
"Australia is on the threshold of something really positive but we do have to manage the risk to vulnerable people over the course of the debate," Professor Patrick McGorry, a former Australian of the Year, said at the time.
The reality in that case was that debating the rights of one group of people put them in the spotlight, emboldening critics with outdated ideas about their lifestyles.
The Voice to Parliament referendum is one that has stirred passions to a similar level.
Just ask ABC host Stan Grant, who last week stepped out of the limelight after tirades of abuse were levelled at him over discussing an Aboriginal perspective during the coronation.
What should be clear is there is never a time for personal attacks on the basis of race in this country's public debate.
Questions abound over what a constitutional change could mean for governance beyond its intended goal are legitimate.
But many critics of the idea have rapidly turned it into an attempt to query Aboriginal identity.
Within this there are those with more sinister agendas, putting their opinions forward under the guise of constructive criticism, but with a deeper reactionary intent that has all the shades of white supremacy.
Those with genuine questions would do well to avoid this quagmire, particularly on social media, that these echo chambers have rapidly become.
When talking about real people, their lives and their culture, the cornerstone must be respect.
Those of us who value privacy should perhaps imagine what it is like to have your identity at the centre of a national debate when we open our mouths to speak about it, whether in support or opposition.
That would be a true sign of a society that can afford to put racial questions behind it.
