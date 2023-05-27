The Wimmera Mail-Times
Sequel to popular Indigenous children's book Wylah the Koorie Warrior released

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
May 28 2023 - 7:00am
Warrnambool authors Richard Pritchard and Jordan Gould are gearing up for the release of their new book about the adventures of Wylah. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool authors Richard Pritchard and Jordan Gould are gearing up for the release of their new book about the adventures of Wylah. Picture by Sean McKenna

From Hollywood blockbusters to children's books and card games, Richard Pritchard and Jordan Gould are bringing the Indigenous culture to life in a whole new way for young readers.

