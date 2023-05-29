The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham Rural City Council begins events for Reconciliation Week beginning with Sorry Day

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated May 29 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 3:00pm
Sorry Day morning tea launches a week of reconciliation events
Horsham Rural City Council Mayor Cr Robyn Gulline welcomed councilors and about 50 community members to morning tea in the town hall on the 25th National Sorry Day, Friday, May 26.

