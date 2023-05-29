Sorry Day morning tea launches a week of reconciliation events

Horsham Rural City Council Mayor Cr Robyn Gulline welcomed councilors and about 50 community members to morning tea in the town hall on the 25th National Sorry Day, Friday, May 26.
Sorry Day is a day to remember and acknowledge the mistreatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who were forcibly removed as children from families and communities.
Aunty Annie Nikkelson told of her loss of family, culture, and language after being taken from her family at two years of age and becoming one of what is now known as the Stolen Generation.
"National Reconciliation Week is a time to come together as a community and celebrate Indigenous people," Mayor Robyn Gulline said.
"This week is about cultural understanding, acceptance, and reconciliation.
"The theme this year is Be a Voice for Generations, and I think that is more relevant now than ever- let's reflect on our history and treatment of Indigenous people while working towards a better future," she said.
The event was attended by five officers from the Horsham Police Station.
Acting Sergeant Dale McIvor said to attend the Sorry Day event was essential to him and his fellow officers.
"Victoria Police is committed to a better understanding, building trust, and breaking down barriers that have been built and have remained for many years," he said.
"There is a lot of trust to rebuild, and that is on both sides too, and we realise that," he said.
"We have officers who have committed to additional training so they can understand our Indigenous community from a cultural aspect, and they are important in building a better way," he said," in saying that, the whole of Victoria Police is committed to a better way forward."
For National Reconciliation Week, Firebrace Street and Sawyer Park will be temporarily renamed.
To follow on from last year's events, Firebrace Street will become Yangga Tyerrang Street ("Walk Together"), and Sawyer Park will become Warta Tyerrang Muwil Park ("Come Together All").
Yangga Tyerrang Street will also feature National Reconciliation Week Banners and Town Entrance Signs installed on Natimuk Road, Dimboola Road, Dooen Road, and O'Callaghans Parade.
Colouring activities for children will be available at Horsham Town Hall and Kalkee Road Children's and Community Hub.
The dates for National Reconciliation Week are the same each year; May 27 to June 3.
These dates commemorate two significant milestones in the reconciliation journey- the successful 1967 referendum and the High Court Mabo decision, respectively.
