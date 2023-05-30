The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Will Marks has gained an Indigenous Traineeship in technical stage work

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated May 30 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mr Will Marks enjoys his position in technical stage work with HRCC. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Mr Will Marks enjoys his position in technical stage work with HRCC. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Interest in stage work has created a career opportunity for Horsham's Will Marks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.