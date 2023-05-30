Interest in stage work has created a career opportunity for Horsham's Will Marks.
After returning to Horsham from Adelaide, South Australia, he began volunteering with the Horsham Arts Council, helping with the stage work for their productions.
Volunteering has opened doors for Mr Marks, who now has an Indigenous Training position with HRCC in technical stage work.
Having acted on stage in several productions, that practical experience has "helped me to understand what is needed as a stage technician, " he said
"I am very pleased to have this opportunity because I enjoy the work, but also the experience will give me skills and qualifications that will take me anywhere and help me with future employment too," he said.
Sorry Day and Reconciliation Week are important to Mr. Marks, whose father is an Elder of the Wotjaboluk and Wergala traditional owners of the land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.