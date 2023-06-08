Blair books flight to Dubai

Horsham's Jannik Blair will once again represent his country.
The 31-year-old has been selected for the Australian Rollers wheelchair basketball team to compete at the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation World Championships.
The tournament in Dubai will be held between June 9-20.
Blair has been a regular fixture for the Rollers for over ten years.
He has represented Australia at three Paralympic Games.
In both 2016 and 2021, Blair was awarded the Sandy Blythe Medal.
The Sandy Blythe Medal is awarded to the best Australian Men's wheelchair basketball player at a benchmark event and is decided by the players.
The Rollers will look to improve on a bronze medal finish in the last world championships in 2018.
Blair was in the Australian squad that competed in the thirteenth edition of the tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Australia finished with gold medals in the 2014 and 2010 editions of the tournament that were held in South Korea and England respectively.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
