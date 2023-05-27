Dock Lake Recreation Reserve was roaring as the final siren sounded and Taylors Lake supporters got to watch their team claim its first win of 2023.
The Lakers defeated the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars, 10.7(67) - 6.9(45), in round seven of the HDFNL on Saturday, May 27.
Despite Lakers key defender Justin Beugelaar proving himself a headache for the KLU's early offense, taking strong marks to turn around the opposition advances, the Cougars were first to score.
The Lakers lifted as the period wore on, looking particularly strong in the side's offensive end, although, scoring remained tight until the quarter break with the Cougars leading by one point.
In the quarter time huddles, KLU's coaches urged the Cougars to play with confidence, while also pointing to the team's efforts in the early minutes as an indication of what the team can do.
Taylors Lake's coach, Kyle Pinto, was clear in telling his players that they were in this game but were 'fumbling it a bit.'
He also commended the pressure the Lakers were putting on the Cougars through the period.
The contest flowed through the first half, with neither team managing to control procession and pin the ball in one section of the field.
The Lakers took the lead early in the second and the gap remained close until half time.
KLU earned four unanswered scoring shots through the third quarter, but suffered from inaccuracy in the forward 50.
Kaniva-Leeor United drew level with the Lakers late in the third period, but a behind after the siren gave the home side a one-point advantage with one quarter to go.
Two goals early in the fourth injected a shot of energy into both the Lakers players and supporters.
The Cougars were relentless on offense as play got scrappy, but a stout defence from the Lakers held Kaniva-Leeor United out.
Harrow Balmoral vs Rupanyup
The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos have claimed a statement victory over the defending premiers, the Rupanyup Panthers.
Harrow Balmoral found themselves in unfamiliar territory at the first quarter break, with Rupanyup holding steady with the league powerhouse, keeping scores level at 19-19.
But, the Southern Roos hit back with a deafening response, as the side scored 45 points through the second period while keeping the Panthers scoreless.
While Rupanyup only scored one goal in each of the games later periods, Harrow Balmoral didn't stop scoring.
The Southern Roos posted 51 points in the third and 58 in the fourth.
Harrow Balmoral's Jai Thompson and Mitchell Grant top scored with four goals each.
Edenhope Apsley vs. Swifts
'When The Saints Go Marching In' was sung loud and proud for the first time since round four, with the Edenhope Apsley Saints claiming a 7.12(54) - 8.3(51) victory over the Swifts at the Edenhope Football Ground.
The Swifts were kept scoreless through the opening quarter, while Edenhope Apsley posted 20 points from 10 scoring shots.
The Baggies narrowed the gap through each of the following periods, but could not make up the deficit.
With three goals, the Swifts' Kobe Lowe top scored for the game, while Timothy McIntyre and Harrison Evans both kicked two for the Saints.
The Swifts picked up a 78 point win in the reserves, with Todd Matthews kicking five goals, while under-17s player, Austin Giusa, kicked eight goals for the sixth game in a row for the Baggies.
Jeparit Rainbow vs Laharum
Strong winds may have kept the rain away, but the Storm still rolled through the Laharum Demons at Rainbow Recreation Reserve.
Jeparit Rainbow didn't rest on a 22-point lead at the quarter time break, as the side piled on points through each period of the game.
The Demons went goalless through the second half while the Storm kicked 12 goals in the fourth period to close the game out.
The final score favoured Jeparit Rainbow 26.12(168) - 3.4(22).
Jeparit Rainbow's Ashley Clugston top scored for the Storm with six goals.
While in the under 17s, Laharum's Josh Hutchison top scored, with seven goals in his side's 27 point victory.
Kalkee vs. Noradjuha Quantong
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers move clear of the Rupanyup Panthers on the HDFNL ladder with victory over last season's runners up, Kalkee.
The Bombers hosted the Kees at Quantong Recreation Reserve, and outscored the struggling outfit in every quarter of football.
Noradjuha Quantong was most prolific in the fourth quarter, kicking three major and four minors.
At the final siren, Noradjuha Quantong had won 11.11(77) - 8.9(57).
Brayden Culhane was the Bombers best scorer, with three goals.
Kalkee's under 17s kicked 10 goals in its 74-1 win, with Jayke Greig kicking seven of them.
Natimuk United vs. Pimpinio
Pimpinio held onto its top six perch after an 18-point win over the Natimuk United Rams, 10.15(75) - 9.3(57), at the Natimuk Showgrounds.
A tight opening quarter saw the gap sit at one point at the first break, favouring the Tigers.
Pimpinio kicked six goals in the second period, to the Rams three, to lead by 20 at halftime.
The Rams kept its opposition goalless in the third quarter, to close the gap to 11 points, but the tigers held on for the win, kicking seven minors in the fourth.
Jarred Combe and Lachlan Harris both kicked three goals for the home side, while Pimpinio's Jason Westley matched them.
Pimpinio's Jake Hamerston also had a strong day, kicking five in the reserves.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
