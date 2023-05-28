The electric ball movement of the Horsham Saints was too much for the Dimboola Roos in round seven of the WFNL on Saturday, May 27.
The full-time score at Dimboola Recreation Reserve was 48-80.
From the first whistle, the Saints looked to play quickly in transition, whilst the Roos were patient around its attacking circle.
Megan Bryne's connection with Jorja Clode was on show early as she fired and floated passes into the young shooter.
The Saints burst out for the blocks, it established a 16-4 lead in the first term before Dimboola wrestled back some of the momentum.
At quarter-time, the score was 6-20.
"This is mentally where you have got to lift, and you have to believe you can," Roos coach Ant Toet said at quarter time.
"We have got to do it one pass at a time."
This was apparent in the second quarter as the Roos took the pace off the ball while they attempted to pick through the Saints' defence.
"Take care of it" was often the cry from the Dimboola bench when they were in the attacking third.
This was apparent to Jess Cannane and the Saints' brains trust at half time with a 40-20 lead.
"Great control. When they had a bit of a run on, we actually held the ball
[instead of looking to play fast all of the time]," Cannane said.
This pattern continued throughout the remainder of the contest.
The Saints had its highest-scoring quarter of the match with 22 goals in the third quarter, and Dimboola had 13.
The Saints extended its lead from 29 goals to 33 at the final buzzer.
With the victory, the Saints regained the top spot on the A grade ladder.
Olivia Jorgensen scored 38 of the Roos' goals, taking her season tally to 176.
Billie Barber and Emma Griffiths were named in the best.
Jorja Clode shot 52 goals for the Saints.
Byrne joined centre Ashlee Grace in the best.
Nhill Tigers v Southern Mallee Giants
21-goal third quarter was the key for Nhill in its 59-32 win over the Southern Mallee Giants.
After the two sides were locked at eight goals apiece after the first term, the Tigers led at the remaining intervals against the understrength Giants.
Ruby James with 39 goals for Nhill.
James joined Larnie Hobbs in the best.
Warrack Eagles v Stawell Warriors
The Stawell Warriors finished strong against the Warrack Eagles at Anzac Park.
A 15-goal final quarter led to the 51-27 win to draw level on points with Horsham (with an extra game played).
Amber O'Connor finished with 13 goals for the Eagles and was joined in the best by shooting partner Briodi McKenzie.
Ebony Summers shot 35 goals for Stawell, Holly Graveson and Ruby Peters were named in the best.
Ararat Rats v Minyip Murtoa Burras
At Alexandra Oval, the Ararat Rats celebrated its 50th anniversary with a 66-45 win over Minyip Murtoa.
A 20-goal to 10 first quarter laid a solid foundation for the Rats.
Alongside the first quarter, Ararat only conceded seven goals in the final term.
The highest-scoring quarter for the Burras was the second, with 13.
