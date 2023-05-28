The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Pimpinio victorious, Noradjuha Quantong topple Kalkee | HDFNL round seven

John Hall
By John Hall
May 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pimpinio have held onto its top four placing on the HDFNL ladder after seven rounds of the league's A grade netball competition, with a 62-49 victory over the Natimuk United Rams at the Natimuk Showgrounds on Saturday, May 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.