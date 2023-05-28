Pimpinio have held onto its top four placing on the HDFNL ladder after seven rounds of the league's A grade netball competition, with a 62-49 victory over the Natimuk United Rams at the Natimuk Showgrounds on Saturday, May 27.
The opening quarter was a tightly contested affair with both teams showing strengths at both ends of the court.
The Tigers offensive flair was on show, as the side executed several set plays to perfection to move the ball under the ring.
The Rams didn't appear as structured, but showed an ability to move into threatening positions just as well as the opposition.
Defence also shone for both sides, as several intercepts created turnovers for both teams.
The lead shifted back and fourth several times through the early quarters but Pimpinio held the advantage at the first break by one goal.
Pimpinio's hold on the game only grew as the clock ticked down, the Tigers led by five goals at half time, and 13 by the final siren.
Tahlia Thompson's 35 goals for the Tigers takes her to the top of the league's goal scorers list, with 234 for the year.
Pimpinio's wing attack, Annie Felini and goal shooter, Lana Ellis were named as their side's best players.
Goal defence, Bethany Sudholz, and wing attack, Kyra Clarke earned the same for the Rams.
Kalkee vs. Noradjuha Quantong
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers declared themselves a threat to any team in this years HDFNL by beating 2023's minor premiers, Kalkee, 54-50, at Kalkee Recreation Reserve.
This game was played with tight margins from start to finish, four goals was the greatest difference held during any of the breaks,
The Bombers led by three after the first, Kalkee came back to lead by two at halftime.
The game swung back in the third to favour the visitors by four, and both teams scored 14 goals in the fourth to hold that margin steady.
Jeparit Rainbow vs. Laharum
The Laharum Demons are now a clear second place in the HDFNL A grade netball competition after weathering the Storm at Rainbow Recreation Reserve and coming out victorious over Jeparit Rainbow.
Laharum got off to a strong start, scoring 21 goals in the opening quarter to lead by 12 at the first change over.
Jeparit Rainbow's scoring picked up in the second quarter to score 18, but Laharum weren't relenting and the gap only shrunk by one goal before halftime.
The difference was held steady through the third and fourth quarter, as both teams scored 12 goals in each.
Edenhope Apsley vs. Swifts
The Swifts fell to the Edenhope Apsley Saints by 77 goals at Edenhope Recreation Reserve.
It was a dominant performance through all four quarters for the Saints.
They scored 24 goals in the first quarter, 22 in the second, 19 in the third and 23 in the fourth.
The Swifts five goals in the first period was its best for the game.
The final score favoured Edenhope Apsley 88-11, with the Saints goaling duo, Lavinia Fox and Carlee Feder scoring over 40 goals each.
But, it was defensive pair, Emily Burgess and Shannon Freeman who earned this rounds best player nods for the Saints.
Harrow Balmoral vs. Rupanyup
The Rupanyup Panthers have claimed victory for the first time since round three, defeating the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos 69-26.
The Panthers got off to a strong lead, building a 13 goal margin as teams headed to the first break.
By halftime, they had grown it to 27, and by the third quarter break it was 35.
The difference at the final siren was 43 goals.
Rupanyup's Zanaiya Bergen headlined her team's efforts, scoring 59 goals and being named best player, alongside Georgia Kramm.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
