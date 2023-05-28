The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Horsham Demons defeated Warrnambool in round seven of the WVFFL

By Lucas Holmes
Updated May 29 2023 - 11:56am, first published 9:00am
The Horsham Demons have its first win since round three of the WVFFL competition.

