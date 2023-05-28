The Horsham Demons have its first win since round three of the WVFFL competition.
A three-goal third quarter from Elle Treloar saw the Demons claim the 11.12.78-1.3.9 win in round seven.
A strong breeze favoured the team that kicked towards the netball court end of City Oval.
Lauren Sykes and Ella Boston kicked the match's first two goals as the Demons' defence kept the Blues scoreless in the first term.
From there, Horsham employed its small forward line as it sweated on errors by the Blues coming out of its defence.
Goal kickers: E. Treloar 3, L. Sykes, E, Boston, S. Cross. K. Harris, C. Launder, H. Puls, M. Turvey.
Best: E. Treloar, H. Puls, H. Nuske, L. Sykes, D. Brown, S. Cross.
Goal kickers: L. Cousins.
Best: T. Kavanagh, L. El-Hage, C. Lake, E. Freeman.
The Demons are back on the road when it travels to Central Park to take on Stawell on Sunday, June 4.
