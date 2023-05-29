Horsham Crime Investigation Unit has executed a search warrant in Horsham in relation to a series of burglaries.
They reported that a 49-year-old Horsham male has been arrested and charged with six counts of burglary and associated offences.
The male has been bailed to appear at the Horsham Magistrates Court on July 10, 2023.
Police said information received from the community directly contributed to the identification of the male person and his link to these offences.
Police advise members of the public can report any information they may have through Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
For all emergencies call Triple Zero (000) and for non-urgent 131 444
Police advise the public not to report crime on social media.
