Inspiring former editor Rod Case dies after motor neurone disease battle

Esteemed former editor of The Wimmera Mail Times Rod Case has passed away after a battle with motor neurone disease.
Hailing from Merbein just north of Mildura, Mr Case was a beloved member of the community who raised awareness of MND since his diagnosis in November, 2020.
Mr Case was appointed editor of The Wimmera Mail-Times in 2004; he had previously been the deputy editor of The Bendigo Advertiser from 1999 to 2004 and worked at the paper since 1987.
He returned to the Bendigo Advertiser in February 2011 to take up the helm until 2015.
Known for his love of coffee, one Horsham cafe created "The Rod" as was his regularity of his order.
Mr Case was instrumental in providing the first job for many journalists, providing a solid foundation with his kind, but firm, mentorship.
The paper drove a community push to establish SPAN, which continues to host the annual suicide prevention walk each year. Under his leadership, the paper also broke convention to get the community talking about the tragedy of suicide.
Mr Case continued on the SPAN committee and worked with Bendigo Community Health Service until his death over the weekend.
Former Bendigo Advertiser editor Nicole Ferrie paid tribute to her friend and colleague.
"Your legacy is the change you made while in a role that came with its fair share of critics and challenges,'' Ferrie wrote about Case in a social media post.
"It was you who made the decision to put our Annie North campaign on the front page and helped secure funding for a life-changing new refuge for women and children fleeing family violence.
"It was you who championed the Suicide Prevention Awareness Network and gave SPAN a powerful platform to be heard.
Former Advertiser general manager Margot Falconer remembered fondly her time with Mr Case.
"When Rod and Liza returned to Bendigo in 2011, Rod took on the editor role and the rapport with all members of staff was instantaneous,'' Mrs Falconer said.
"The rapport was built on a shared love or hate of the Bombers, horse racing, mostly the trots and all things sport. He was a wonderful colleague and he and Liza remained friends to many of the former staff until this day. We are all very sad."
Bendigo Advertiser sport journalist Adam Bourke called working under Mr Case, a "privilege".
"Every journalist that had the privilege to work under Rod was better for his experience and guidance,'' Mr Bourke said.
"He left an indelible mark on everyone that he worked with.
"Rod's work ethic and dedication as editor of the Bendigo Advertiser was inspirational.
"His passion for newspapers, and the communities that the newspapers represented, was second to none.
"Perhaps Rod's greatest attribute was his modesty.
"He drove the Addy's success in his time as editor, but not once did he claim individual glory. A selfless figure, who thrived on seeing his staff get the most out of their ability.
"That's why Rod was respected by all those who worked alongside him in the Addy newsroom."
Mr Case is survived by his wife, Liza.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
