Vale Rod Case: leader, community man and mentor

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated May 29 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 11:32am
Vale former Wimmera Mail-Times editor Rod Case. File picture
The ACM family farewelled one of its own on the weekend when former editor of The Wimmera Mail-Times Rod Case passed away after battling motor neurone disease.

