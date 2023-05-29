Vale Rod Case: leader, community man and mentor

The ACM family farewelled one of its own on the weekend when former editor of The Wimmera Mail-Times Rod Case passed away after battling motor neurone disease.
Mr Case was appointed editor of The Wimmera Mail-Times in 2004 and was the paper's cornerstone for the next seven years.
He joined the paper after a lengthy stint at fellow ACM paper, The Bendigo Advertiser, which he joined in 1987; he was the deputy editor from 1999 to 2004.
Understandably, he returned to the Addy to become the editor in 2011.
While I never worked with Rod, I heard a plethora of stories about the larger-than-life figure.
He was firm and sometimes intimidating to first-time journalists but also a caring and kind mentor.
He was bold and daring but maintained his feet on the ground.
He valued coherency, accuracy, and good coffee. I was told he was the kind of guy who had his own coffee order at the nearby cafe: "the Rod".
Moreover, he was a community-minded man and a friend to many.
He supported local businesses and community organisations, often rolling up his sleeves to lead by example.
Vale Rod Case.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
