The future of Leadership Wimmera is still being determined after the Victorian government slashed funding for the Regional Community Leadership programs.
Wimmera Development Association chief executive Chris Sounness said the sombre news came when the 2023-24 State budget was released on Tuesday, May 23.
"We are disappointed; however, it did not come as a surprise," he said.
"A lot of organisations across Victoria will need to reimagine how to deliver their programs in 2024 and beyond."
Mr Sounness said this year's program was fully funded and would continue as planned.
Leadership Wimmera is part of a wider Victorian network of nine Regional Community Leadership Programs.
There are more than 5000 alumni from RCLP programs across the state. Victoria's RCLP had been seeking $10 million from the state government to keep programs alive for the next four years.
