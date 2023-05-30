The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham's Home of History community meeting to decide if the idea has merit.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
May 30 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Col Thomas has started the ball rolling to create Horsham's Home of History. Photo by Sheryl Lowe
Col Thomas has started the ball rolling to create Horsham's Home of History. Photo by Sheryl Lowe

When does an interest become a passion, and when does that passion turn into a collection?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.