When does an interest become a passion, and when does that passion turn into a collection?
Horsham's Col Thomas has been inspired to do something about lost collections and saving others.
He wants to turn individual collections into one in Horsham's Home of History.
So far, he is still determining where that Home of History will be, but he's sure many collections need a permanent home and believes it's time to bring them together in one place.
Thomas has organised a meeting to gauge community interest on Wednesday, June 14, at 7.30pm at the Horsham Rural City Council offices, 18 Roberts Avenue, Horsham.
"I know quite a few people who collect things, and they often say they don't know what to do with them when they downsize or are not able to care for them anymore.
"It got me thinking that Horsham needs a home for these things. It may be one item; it may be many but put together, I think it would be a tourist attraction and help bring people to the town."
Mr Thomas said he believes a facility like this would serve several purposes.
"It would create a tourist attraction, save Horsham and the district's history, and provide a place where people know their collections will remain forever," he said.
"I have been in towns quite far away from Horsham, and I've seen historical things that should be in Horsham, but because we don't have a home for collections, many are just lost to our region and are in other museums or end up in a mini skip. I think it's quite amazing that Horsham doesn't have something like this."
Mr Thomas has been talking to people about it for the past three to four months and believes there is enough interest to take the next step.
"If there's enough interest, we'll form a committee, and then we'll need to seek funding and look at options for a building," he said.
Mr Thomas' vision is to create a place for collections of all kinds; machinery, cars, bikes, homewares, clothing, books, and anything interesting that has become a passion for someone.
"I know of sheds of motorbikes, cars, hats, bags, lights, and war memorabilia; what will happen to them?"
"There may be someone who has won numerous trophies; well, they need to be in a place like this so they don't get lost or divided up. I think the venture will be privately run but we are very pleased HRCC is interested and have provided a place for the meeting."
The meeting will be emceed by Horsham Rural City Council's Director Communities and Place, Kevin O'Brien.
Mr Thomas can be contacted on 0427 322 623.
