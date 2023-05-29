The Victorian government has brushed aside community protests in rural areas over new high voltage power lines to fast track construction.
The government has issued a Ministerial Order or decree for the controversial VNI West project to continue despite protests not seen in the country since forced council amalgamations under then Premier Jeff Kennett in the 1990s.
Although the latest Ministerial order was made in February, the government on Friday confirmed it would now be implemented to expedite works.
Key community groups like the Victorian Farmers Federation had asked the government to put its plans on hold until more talks were held.
The VFF said the project would see new infrastructure built over valuable farmland, including irrigation districts.
These power lines are causing upset around the nation as the drive to renewable power reaches fever pitch.
By one estimate, Australia-wide about 10,000km of transmission lines need to be rolled out by 2030.
Rural communities are worried about increased fire risk and a spoiling of the landscape among other objections.
Local councils have asked the lines be buried underground, but this has been ruled out as being too expensive.
Power lines built to carry coal-fired power need to upgraded for the renewables.
The Australian Energy Market Operator has been told to progress the VNI-West No. 5 route to connect the Victoria and NSW energy grids.
AusNet's Western Renewables Link will be upgraded to 500kV overhead lines rather than the proposed 220kV lines and run north of Ballarat to a 7500 hectare site at Bulgana, between Ararat and Stawell.
Bulgana is the location of a wind farm with 56 turbines and a 20MW Tesla battery.
The VNI West project will connect to the WRL at Bulgana after it crosses the Murray River north of Kerang.
These lines will connect with solar farms in the Murray River region and wind farms in western Victoria.
There will be no more money for the government for those farmers and rural landowners forced to host these power lines.
Queensland had upped the stakes by offering its landowners an average $300,000 per kilometre for lines installed across their property.
In an Australian-first, neighbours within a kilometre of the line will get a share of the money
The Victorian government repeated on Friday it would offer rural property owners $8000 per year per kilometre of transmission lines hosted for 25 years, or $200,000.
NSW farmers will get $10,000 per year over 20 years for each kilometre of line they have to host although the total is still the same.
The Victorian government says these payments are additional to existing arrangements for compensation, which cover any loss of land value.
The AEMO is to "allocate landowners potentially hosting transmission lines a Land Liaison Officer - and will work directly with landowners to minimise impacts to their land, including interruptions to normal farming activities".
The government said the VNI West preferred route still needs planning and environmental approvals which would allow the community another chance to "share their views on the project".
Energy and Resources Minister Lily D'Ambrosio said: "Progressing critical transmission projects like VNI West is necessary to deliver cheaper, more reliable renewable energy to Victorian homes and businesses.
"There can be no energy transition without new transmission infrastructure - as Victoria moves towards 95 per cent renewables by 2035, we have a duty to modernise our electricity network."
