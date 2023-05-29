The Wimmera Mail-Times
Big stick approach for controversial power line project to be fast tracked

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated May 30 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 9:00am
High voltage lines will have to criss-cross the country to carry renewable power.
High voltage lines will have to criss-cross the country to carry renewable power.

The Victorian government has brushed aside community protests in rural areas over new high voltage power lines to fast track construction.

