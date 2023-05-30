Yarriambiack Shire Council's draft 2023/24 budget now taking public feedback

Yarriambiack Shire Council's draft 2023/2024 Annual Budget was approved for public notice at the council meeting held on Wednesday 24 May.
The draft document provides full details of the resources required to deliver the services and initiatives identified in the council plan. This is the third budget that supports the strategic objectives outlined in the Council Plan 2021- 2025.
The budget document outlines the four strategic objectives, along with the program initiatives and activities that align with each priority.
In the lead up to endorsing the final budget, Yarriambiack Shire Council Mayor Cr Kylie Zanker and Chief Executive Officer Tammy Smith are touring the municipality meeting with the groups about the upcoming 2023/24 Council Budget in conjunction with each town's Progress Association or equivalent committee.
"The opportunity to meet with the community and discuss the draft budget and priority projects for the upcoming year allows us to provide greater detail to each community about what's important to them," she said.
"With 6511 residents and 4824kms of roads, each budget is a balancing act between meeting the needs of each community with the limited resources.
"We understand we can't do everything, but with our long term financial plan and Council plan, we can ensure that what we are achieving each financial year is prioritised and aligning with Council's long term goals and vision of a connected community who values its land and wellbeing."
The presentation outlined that Roads and Infrastructure (57 per cent), Buildings and associated Infrastructure (30 per cent), plant and equipment (12 per cent) make up the majority of the estimated $11.9m worth of capital improvements scheduled for the 2023/24 year.
The rate cap for the 2023-24 budget is 3.5 per cent, with Councillors agreeing to maintain the differential farm rate at 62.5 per cent of the General Rate.
Overall, with the differential rate being maintained, the combined rates derived from residential will decrease by 1 per cent, commercial will decrease by 11 per cent and farming will increase by 5 per cent. The council has developed an informative video that is available on their website that outlines how rates are calculated.
Yarriambiack Shire Council Chief Executive Officer Tammy Smith said the community presentations had provided insight into the key financial considerations that shaped the budget.
"It is estimated that this financial year over half (51 per cent) of our revenue is made up from Grants so our Advocacy work is very important to the ongoing financial stability of the council," she said.
"Rates and charges (45 per cent), user fees and fines (3 per cent) and other revenue make up the estimated $32.7m of revenue for the financial year."
Cr Zanker said the council had been conscious of the current financial and economic environment.
"The budget reflects a conservative approach to project delivery. We have taken into consideration the rising cost of raw materials, lack of available skilled trades people and decreased funding opportunities, when considering our projects and programs for the next financial year", she said.
"The proposed budget was developed through a rigorous process of consultation and review and Council endorses it as financially responsible. I encourage you to read the remainder of this document, in conjunction with the Council Plan 2021-2025 and I look forward to receiving your submission", Cr Zanker added.
Community members have the opportunity to provide feedback relating to the Council Budget via the following methods until 5pm Wednesday June 21, 2023.
After consideration of public submissions, the budget will be reviewed and adopted at the June Council Meeting, to be held on Wednesday June 28.
The draft budget is now available via Council's website at www.yarriambiack.vic.gov.au/Engage-With-Us/Share-Your-Feedback.
