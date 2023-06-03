The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham's new parking system makes no changes to permit holders

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
June 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Disability park in Horsham. Picture by Kirsten Body
Disability park in Horsham. Picture by Kirsten Body

Although some residents have expressed difficulty adapting to the new metered parking system in Horsham, there have been no changes for the holders of disability permit holders in the new Horsham Rural City Council Streetscape Plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.