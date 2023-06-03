Although some residents have expressed difficulty adapting to the new metered parking system in Horsham, there have been no changes for the holders of disability permit holders in the new Horsham Rural City Council Streetscape Plan.
HRCC said, "Nothing has changed for those with disability parking permits."
"Permit holders can park in disability car parks for free."
In addition, "disability permit holders can park in metered parking spots twice as long as the time paid for."
However, the council has advised, "parking inspectors will still be on foot, checking permits."
Disabled bays in the Horsham CBD are free, there are two bays located in each of the CBD blocks.
Applications can be made through Council for permits for the Disability Parking Scheme, which provides access to disabled parking areas, as well as additional time allowance for parking in that space.
VicRoads oversees the administration of the scheme through the local government in Victoria.
Application forms can be collected from the Council office, filled out by the person's doctor, and returned to the Council for processing.
HRCC approved the new parking system in August 2022 because the prior system needed to be updated, and parts for the aging system were no longer available.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.