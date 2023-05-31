Aunty Annie Nikkelson's shared her story about being removed from her family when she was a child at National Sorry Day in Horsham on Friday, May 26.
National Sorry Day recognises the forcible removal of Aboriginal and Torres Strait children from their families. They are now known as the Stolen Generation.
After acknowledging the traditional owners and elders past and emerging, she shared her struggle to learn who she was and to accept where she belonged after being taken from her family at two years of age.
"I grew up in Ballarat until I was 18. I returned to my country, Wotjobaluk, when I was 20 years old, and only then I knew where I belonged," she said.
"My cousin took me to Horsham. My cousin told me I had family there," she said.
"But the trauma remains," she said.
During the following years, she occasionally returned because the "region called" her, she said.
"But I had lost my culture, community, and language," she said.
Using her experience as one of the Stolen Generation, she is now Chairperson of the Stolen Generation Repatriation Package which the Victorian Government introduced on March 31, 2022.
Each package of up to $10,000 is aimed to help address the trauma and suffering caused by the forced removal of Aboriginal children from their families, community, culture, identity, and language.
"My passion is the Stolen Generation and how we can stop the ongoing generational trauma that our elders and the current generations continue to suffer," she said.
"We need to stop the generational trauma."
Aunty Annie described her battle to be comfortable on country and her ongoing efforts to learn her language,
"Hand in hand, we can educate each other on what sorry means sorry needs actions," she said referring to Sorry Day.
"Sorry, without actions is a slap in the face, and so my personal opinion is we need a treaty before we can heal properly," she said.
"That's my story."
