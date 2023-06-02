Laharum's Hamish Roberts will run out for game 300 with the Demons on Saturday, June 3, when the side hosts Taylors Lake at Cameron Oval in round eight of the HDFNL.
Roberts has been playing for the Horsham and District Football League's mountain men for over 20 years, and while he said thinking about it 'makes me feel old', he has plenty to reflect on.
"I think when you reflect you think about all the different relationships that you have because of that time and that investment in the club," he said.
"I'll come back to the relationships with the people I met and spent time with and became close to and not just within the club, but from from other clubs as well.
"There's a lot of guys from different footy clubs that I played a lot of footy against, and it's always good catching up with those guys on a yearly basis after each game."
Both Roberts' parents are life members of Laharum, so Hamish was brought up as a Demon.
"I was born into the club, I never got a choice," he said.
"We were bought up, going to every Tuesday and Thursday night trainings, as kids and climbing trees.
"And Saturdays, you'd be there from the crack of dawn, and you'd be there till midnight.
"That's just what life was, that's what we all did, all the families out there did that during that period, and we loved it."
Roberts' family connection to Laharum is something that he has carried on to his own children.
"I've got three daughters, all of whom are playing netball at the club, so I'm already spending far more time at the netball courts that I that I used to," he said.
Roberts played all of his junior football with Laharum before stepping up to senior footy in 2001, when he was 14 years old.
Since then, he has only played one year of football anywhere else, when he was running out for Leopold in Geelong's Barwon Football League in 2011.
"I love the club, I love the people there, and obviously, I love the game of football," he said.
"But it's not really about that it's about being a part of a community."
Despite a recent lull in results for Laharum's senior football teams, Roberts is lucky enough to have played in two premierships for the club, Having been assistant coach in the Demons' 2013 and '15 flag winning years.
"it's very hard to win a premiership, anywhere, with any club," he said.
"But to be able to do it with my home club was very special."
"And, to be able to do it with the group of players in both flags that were very heavily skewed like local, born and bred Laharum, fellas, there's something special about that too."
Roberts said he is frustrated to have missed the opportunity to play his 300th game on the same day the club held its 2013 premiership reunion.
But, having missed three weekends of football since playing his 299th game against Pimpinio in round three, he said 'it is what it is'.
"I'm no stranger to having niggling injuries," he said.
"I'm closer to 40 these days than 30, so you just learned to suck it up and get on with it."
Roberts, who in 2023 is coaching Laharum alongside fellow Demon stalwart, Shannon Argall, said that despite the niggling injuries, he is not done with the mountain men.
"I'll continue to play for as long as I can," he said.
"I still enjoy being out in the ground, even though I'm well past my best, I'm happy to putt around the reserves one day and just enjoy being out there.
"I'll always be involved with the club in some capacity."
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
